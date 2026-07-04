Jeweller, Wife And Son Die In Suicide Pact In Karnataka's Koppal, Police Suspect Debt Burden
The bodies of the family members were found in a house which they had sold to another person
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Gangavathi: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide in Gangavathi town in Koppal district, 350 km north of Bengaluru on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as Prakash Raikar (54), a jewellery shop owner, his wife Prabha (46) and son, Shashank (21). Prakash ran a jewellery shop in the town, while Shashank was studying engineering in Bengaluru. He had come to Gangavathi four days ago.
Curiously, the family committed suicide in a house which it sold to one Nagaraj sometime back.
While the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police are suspecting that mounting debts might have led the family to take the extreme step.
According to the Gangavati town police, Prakash had taken a loan from Manvi Pattan Bank and sold his house to one Nagaraj to clear the loan. Nagaraj, who bought the house, had also taken a loan from the same bank. In February, the bank seized the house because the loan was not repaid.
Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi said that Prakash and his family came to the house in a car on Friday and broke open the back door and committed suicide.
In February, the house was seized by Manvi Bank. "Prakash's family lived in the house until February before moving to a rented house," the SP said.
Prakash's brother has filed a complaint, and a police investigation is going on.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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