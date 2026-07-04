ETV Bharat / state

Jeweller, Wife And Son Die In Suicide Pact In Karnataka's Koppal, Police Suspect Debt Burden

Gangavathi: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide in Gangavathi town in Koppal district, 350 km north of Bengaluru on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Raikar (54), a jewellery shop owner, his wife Prabha (46) and son, Shashank (21). Prakash ran a jewellery shop in the town, while Shashank was studying engineering in Bengaluru. He had come to Gangavathi four days ago.

Curiously, the family committed suicide in a house which it sold to one Nagaraj sometime back.

While the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police are suspecting that mounting debts might have led the family to take the extreme step.

According to the Gangavati town police, Prakash had taken a loan from Manvi Pattan Bank and sold his house to one Nagaraj to clear the loan. Nagaraj, who bought the house, had also taken a loan from the same bank. In February, the bank seized the house because the loan was not repaid.