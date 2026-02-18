ETV Bharat / state

Jeweler Robbed At Gunpoint In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur, Ram Gopal Garg confirmed the assault and robbery saying that no gunshots were fired at the spot although magazines and cartridges were recovered there. “The businessman closed his shop as usual and set off for his home. The assailants stopped him on the way and carried out the robbery. The miscreants are being searched for,” he said.

Family and acquaintances stated that Santosh Tiwari, who owns a gold and silver shop in the area was returning home in his car after closing his shop on Tuesday when the assailants intercepted him and assaulted him.

Bilaspur: Masked assailants attacked a jeweler and looted his gold and silver jewelry in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday, police said. The assault took place at around 9:28 pm on Tuesday night in a deserted area between Rajkishore Nagar and Telephone Exchange Road under the Sarkanda police station limits.

According to acquaintances, while Tiwari was returning home, he was stopped by another car and a bike between Rajkishore Nagar Shakti Chowk and the BSNL office. A total of three to four people were riding in the car and the bike, they said. Tiwari was forcibly pulled out of the car by the assailants, who assaulted him and looted him of the jewelry at gunpoint, they added.

It is alleged that the assailants threatened him with a pistol and demanded that he hand over his jewelry. When he resisted, they attacked Tiwari on the head with the butt of the pistol and a hammer. The value of the robbed jewelry is not known.

The crime scene where jeweler Santosh Tiwari was robbed in Bilaspur (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the businessman was injured, the accused fled with the gold and silver jewelry kept in the car. It is reported that the criminals abandoned their car (CG 10 BJ 8147) and Passion Pro motorcycle (CG 10 P 0331) at the scene while fleeing. An injured Santosh Tiwari somehow reached the Sarkanda police station and provided all the details of the incident. Civil Lines police are investigating the incident. He was later shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Civil Lines CSP Nimitesh Singh stated on the police's official social media group that around 9 pm on February 17, unknown individuals stopped the applicant, Santosh Tiwari, assaulted him, and robbed him. A magazine and some unfired rounds were recovered from the scene. The applicant suffered a head injury, which appears to have been caused by a hammer.