Jewar Bus Mishap A Collective Failure, Govt Must Crack Whip On Erring Transporters: Expert
Anil Kumar Chikara, former Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Transport Department said the bus catching fire while on the move clearly points to an electrical failure.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The incident at Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway has exposed a faulty system and authorities' failure to keep a check on transporters who flout norms blatantly leading to loss of lives.
A private double-decker sleeper bus carrying approximately 35 passengers from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba caught fire, resulting in the death of nine passengers. It is alleged that the bus was carrying a large quantity of illegal commercial goods and flammable materials (firecrackers, etc.) along with the passengers.
This accident has once again proven how illegal and private buses are flouting rules, while the entire administrative staff is sitting idle. ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to Anil Kumar Chikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and a transport expert for the Assam government over the issue.
Chikara unraveled the technical, administrative, and structural causes of the frequent sleeper bus fires. He said such incidents are not the result of any individual, but rather the entire system. "This includes manufacturers who produce sub-standard vehicles, vehicle owners who violate rules, governments which turn a blind eye, and even the people who are unaware. Unless passengers themselves demand safe and standard-compliant buses, the situation will not change," Chikara said.
He said until the electrical load, electrical wiring, and electrical design of these buses are improved, such tragic incidents will continue to happen. "While drivers or conductors smoking cigarettes or beedis can cause a small fire in one corner, the entire bus can be engulfed in flames within minutes, preventing passengers from even getting out—this is a subject of investigation and in-depth research. If the fire had been caused by a cigarette, it could have been extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
Chikara said the bus catching fire clearly points to an electrical failure. "Similar problems have been observed in DTC and cluster air-conditioned buses in the past," he said.
Chikara said modern commercial vehicles and original chassis have computerized control, or a multiplexing system. "The system automatically balances the distribution of electrical load, prevents amperage overloading, and protects wiring from overheating. But unfortunately, local body fabricators who manufacture bus bodies aren't using the multiplexing technology, causing even a minor short circuit to destroy the entire bus," he said.
Chikara said most private sleeper buses operating from Delhi do not undergo actual fitness checks. "Most of these vehicles are registered in northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, or Nagaland. These buses never enter those states, nor are their owners residents there. Despite this, fake fitness certificates are issued without the vehicle being shown to the authorities. Some private vehicle fitness centres even clear such dangerous vehicles without any inspections," he claimed.
Chikara further said, technical enforcement is completely paralyzed across the country. "Even as there is a shortage of motor vehicle inspectors, clerical and non-technical personnel are handling their duties. The non-technical personnel have no knowledge of the technical complexities of vehicles. This has rendered the entire process of technical vehicle inspection and safety testing a farce," he said.
Over 150,000 people lose their lives in road accidents every year, yet no single stakeholder has been held accountable. "Governments go into alert mode for two days after an accident, then the matter is forgotten the following week. Neither the traffic police, the Transport department, the Public Works Department, nor the bus operators take any moral or legal responsibility," he said.
After the Jewar bus accident, the country's transport body, the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, launched a campaign against the government. The association's national president, Rajendra Kapoor, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, Trade and Tax Commissioner Nikhil Kumar, and Delhi Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai pointing out deficiencies in movement of passenger buses from Delhi.
Also Read
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Greater Noida Bus Fire, Summons UP Chief Secretary, DGP