ETV Bharat / state

Jewar Bus Mishap A Collective Failure, Govt Must Crack Whip On Erring Transporters: Expert

New Delhi: The incident at Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway has exposed a faulty system and authorities' failure to keep a check on transporters who flout norms blatantly leading to loss of lives.

A private double-decker sleeper bus carrying approximately 35 passengers from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba caught fire, resulting in the death of nine passengers. It is alleged that the bus was carrying a large quantity of illegal commercial goods and flammable materials (firecrackers, etc.) along with the passengers.

This accident has once again proven how illegal and private buses are flouting rules, while the entire administrative staff is sitting idle. ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to Anil Kumar Chikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and a transport expert for the Assam government over the issue.

Chikara unraveled the technical, administrative, and structural causes of the frequent sleeper bus fires. He said such incidents are not the result of any individual, but rather the entire system. "This includes manufacturers who produce sub-standard vehicles, vehicle owners who violate rules, governments which turn a blind eye, and even the people who are unaware. Unless passengers themselves demand safe and standard-compliant buses, the situation will not change," Chikara said.

Buses parked at a roadside in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

He said until the electrical load, electrical wiring, and electrical design of these buses are improved, such tragic incidents will continue to happen. "While drivers or conductors smoking cigarettes or beedis can cause a small fire in one corner, the entire bus can be engulfed in flames within minutes, preventing passengers from even getting out—this is a subject of investigation and in-depth research. If the fire had been caused by a cigarette, it could have been extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.