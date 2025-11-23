ETV Bharat / state

Jennifer Lopez, Bieber, Trump Jr.: Inside Udaipur’s Star-Studded 'Wedding Of The Year'

Udaipur: Udaipur has transformed into a royal grandeur as the city of lakes is currently hosting what many call ‘the wedding of the year’.

American-born Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot with Netra Mantena, daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena on Sunday, and the couple celebrated their union in the presence of high profile guests. The main wedding ceremony was held at the magnificent Jag Mandir, located amidst Lake Pichola.

For the special occasion, Bride Netra wore a stunning red lehenga, while groom Raju donned a regal golden sherwani. The bride made a grand entrance beneath a beautifully adorned flower chaadar. This was followed by the traditional varmala ceremony. A lavish reception will be held later that evening.

For this royal wedding, the historic lakeside palace has been elegantly decorated with lights, flowers, and traditional adornments. The nearby temple of God, situated close to the main wedding pavilion, has also been specially embellished for the occasion.

Performances by film stars and international artists have already added a different flavour to the grand wedding.

Earlier, the Haldi ceremony was held at Taj Lake Palace on Friday. It was followed by a glitzy sangeet, with a special appearance of Karan Johar, who hosted the bride and groom in their own ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode.

Energetic performances at Sangeet

On Saturday, the sangeet ceremony held at the City Palace's Manak Chowk transformed the atmosphere into a festive one.

The event, anchored by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, began with the energetic performance by Nora Fatehi. Her dance moves enthralled the guests, both domestic and foreign, with a swaying spirit. Even the bride and groom couldn't resist and danced to the tunes.