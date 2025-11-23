Jennifer Lopez, Bieber, Trump Jr.: Inside Udaipur’s Star-Studded 'Wedding Of The Year'
From Jennifer Lopez to Justin Bieber, top global stars join billionaire families in Udaipur for a grand three-day celebration at the royal venues.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Udaipur: Udaipur has transformed into a royal grandeur as the city of lakes is currently hosting what many call ‘the wedding of the year’.
American-born Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot with Netra Mantena, daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena on Sunday, and the couple celebrated their union in the presence of high profile guests. The main wedding ceremony was held at the magnificent Jag Mandir, located amidst Lake Pichola.
For the special occasion, Bride Netra wore a stunning red lehenga, while groom Raju donned a regal golden sherwani. The bride made a grand entrance beneath a beautifully adorned flower chaadar. This was followed by the traditional varmala ceremony. A lavish reception will be held later that evening.
For this royal wedding, the historic lakeside palace has been elegantly decorated with lights, flowers, and traditional adornments. The nearby temple of God, situated close to the main wedding pavilion, has also been specially embellished for the occasion.
Performances by film stars and international artists have already added a different flavour to the grand wedding.
Earlier, the Haldi ceremony was held at Taj Lake Palace on Friday. It was followed by a glitzy sangeet, with a special appearance of Karan Johar, who hosted the bride and groom in their own ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode.
Energetic performances at Sangeet
On Saturday, the sangeet ceremony held at the City Palace's Manak Chowk transformed the atmosphere into a festive one.
The event, anchored by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, began with the energetic performance by Nora Fatehi. Her dance moves enthralled the guests, both domestic and foreign, with a swaying spirit. Even the bride and groom couldn't resist and danced to the tunes.
After this, the stunts by the famous French circus group, Cirque du Soleil, charged the audience. More than 30 foreign artists performed breathtaking stunts on floating balloons, rings, and fast-spinning wheels.
The event concluded with a captivating performance by another film star, Madhuri Dixit, which transformed the mood.
Wedding vows amid grandeur
The groom's side departed in a grand procession from Pal Jetty at 4 p.m. on Saturday and arrived at the City Palace via Rameshwar Ghat, where Netra's family welcomed them.
A banquet followed, and the mehendi ceremony began at 8:30 p.m. Two separate after-parties were also held late at night at the Taj Lake Palace and the Leela Hotel.
The main wedding rituals began on Sunday at the Jag Mandir Palace at 9 a.m. and will continue till 3:30 p.m. The couple exchanged vows in an extravagant event, promising luxury, heritage, and star power.
The special puja ceremony will take place at the Fateh Prakash Palace from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The grand after-party will be held at the Zenana Mahal at night, featuring a performance by international superstar Jennifer Lopez.
DJ Black Coffee, DJ Ganesh, and several Bollywood and Punjabi artists will also add to the festivities.
The wedding is drawing global attention, as the guest list includes Donald Trump Jr, who is already in India for the celebrations. Singer and music icon Justin Bieber will also perform at the event, bringing a touch of showbiz glamour.
From Bollywood, several big stars are expected to perform, including Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.
The impact of the royal wedding is also visible at Udaipur Airport, as over 70 charter planes have landed there in three days, and the number is expected to exceed 100. Amid tight security arrangements, the wedding has become the talk of the town.
