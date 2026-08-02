ETV Bharat / state

JeM Hatched Plan To Create Chaos At Jantar Mantar Protests: Bengal STF

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police revealed that a plot was hatched by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to incite chaos during the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET exam paper leak.

The disclosure came following the arrests of Hamim Mondal from a residential complex in Purba Bardhaman on Friday and his close associate Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand's Sahibganj.

STF IG Gaurav Sharma said preliminary investigations suggest that indications of multiple conspiracies involving Mondal, including the plan to create chaos during the students' protests.

He mentioned that some operatives of the terror outfit tried to create disorder in the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar disguised in police uniforms.

"There were plans to procure police uniforms for this purpose, so that they could mix with the crowd posing as cops and thus create chaos. However, it is not clear whether Mondal or Sarkar went to Jantar Mantar or not, or whether they were ultimately successful in procuring police uniforms," he added.