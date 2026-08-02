JeM Hatched Plan To Create Chaos At Jantar Mantar Protests: Bengal STF
There were plans to procure police uniforms for this purpose, so that the operatives could mix with the crowd posing as cops, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police revealed that a plot was hatched by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to incite chaos during the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET exam paper leak.
The disclosure came following the arrests of Hamim Mondal from a residential complex in Purba Bardhaman on Friday and his close associate Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand's Sahibganj.
STF IG Gaurav Sharma said preliminary investigations suggest that indications of multiple conspiracies involving Mondal, including the plan to create chaos during the students' protests.
He mentioned that some operatives of the terror outfit tried to create disorder in the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar disguised in police uniforms.
"There were plans to procure police uniforms for this purpose, so that they could mix with the crowd posing as cops and thus create chaos. However, it is not clear whether Mondal or Sarkar went to Jantar Mantar or not, or whether they were ultimately successful in procuring police uniforms," he added.
Sharma further revealed that Mondal had details of regular travel routes of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, several state ministers and police officers. "It is suspected that there was a plan to entrap the son of state minister Umesh Rai in a honey trap and subsequently kidnap him," he added.
The STF said the probe has been expanded to identify the potential network, contacts, and accomplices involved. Multiple digital devices, communication records, and financial transactions linked to Mondal are being analysed.
Investigators tracked other social media handles, namely 'Rana', 'Uzair', 'Abid Jat333' and 'Hamad', among others, which belonged to Pakistani handlers who were in touch with Mondal for the last two to three months.
He first started following them on Instagram. He also contacted them on WhatsApp and Telegram. Investigators suspect these handles were linked to the criminal gang of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Through these, various fundamentalist propaganda was spread, and youth were targeted for brainwashing.
A police official confirmed that Mondal was contacted from Pakistan through encrypted chats. "The investigation revealed that these Pakistani handles also used SIM cards from Britain and Mexico," the official said.
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