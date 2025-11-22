ETV Bharat / state

JEE Main: Less Applications Received So Far, Experts Advise Aspirants To Complete Registrations On Time

As of 2 pm on Saturday, 10.6 lakh aspirants have applied online for the exam.

Even as online registration has started for the country's largest engineering entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2026), this time, less applications have been received as of date than usual.
Students applying online for JEE Main 2026 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

Kota: Even as online registration has started for the country's largest engineering entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2026), this time, less applications have been received as of date than usual.

The online application process for the exam began on October 31 and will continue till November 27. Pankaj Khandelwal, who runs an online application centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota, said that as of 2 pm on Saturday, 10.60 lakh candidates have applied online for the JEE Main. "Last year, more aspirants had applied online," he said.

Education expert Dev Sharma said National Testing Agency had not extended the online application dates for both the JEE Main and NEET UG exams this year. "Therefore, this year too, candidates should apply within the stipulated deadline. Last-minute applications can lead to errors. Furthermore, there could be problems with the online server and fee deposit, which could prevent them from taking the exam," he advised.

Sharma said last year, 15.39 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. "This year, the number stands at 10.60 lakh so far. Therefore, only if more than one lakh applications are received daily in the next five days will the previous year's figure be surpassed," he said.

Sharma added, "Consequently, this year's application numbers may be lower. This is evident from the application trends so far. Last year, the number of applications was low, with most applications being filled in the interim period".

Sharma explained that last year, the number of candidates who took the exam was also 14.75 lakh.

Pankaj Khandelwal stated that candidates will be able to apply online until 9 pm on November 27. "The fees must be paid until 11:50 pm on the day," he said.

