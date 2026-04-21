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'Discipline, Consistency, Understanding Concepts Are Key To Success': JEE Main Delhi Toppers Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta

New Delhi: Three boys from Delhi are among 26 students, who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 exam.

Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta, and Atharva Punjabi have scored 300 out of 300 in one of the country's toughest competitive exams, bringing immense pride not only to their schools and families but to the national capital. Their remarkable achievement serves as a source of inspiration for millions of engineering aspirants.

Understanding Concepts Is What Matters, Says Shreyas Mishra

Shreyas Mishra, who pursued his studies from Delhi, achieved a 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 1 and a 99.99 percentile in Session 2. Since the best of the two scores is considered for the final result, Shreyas's score stands at 100 percentile.

"I couldn't achieve a perfect 100 percentile in Session 2 due to a few minor errors, but I am satisfied with my performance," Shreyas said adding that he has now shifted his entire focus to JEE Advanced. He dreams to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but also has a keen interest in Electrical Engineering.

Shreyas said that even after securing a 100 percentile in Session 1, he appeared for Session 2 to gain practice. "I took this exam primarily to test myself and to develop a deeper understanding of the subject matter," he explained.

Shreyas believes that for an examination like the JEE, mere hard work is not enough, rather channelising it in the right direction is what truly counts. He never measured his study time in terms of hours spent but always emphasised on gaining conceptual understanding of every topic. He began taking a keen interest in Mathematics from class 6 and started preparing for JEE from class 11 onwards.