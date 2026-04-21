'Discipline, Consistency, Understanding Concepts Are Key To Success': JEE Main Delhi Toppers Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta
Shreyas Mishra and Aditya Gupta advised engineering aspirants to focus on understanding concepts instead of the number of hours studied.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Three boys from Delhi are among 26 students, who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 exam.
Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta, and Atharva Punjabi have scored 300 out of 300 in one of the country's toughest competitive exams, bringing immense pride not only to their schools and families but to the national capital. Their remarkable achievement serves as a source of inspiration for millions of engineering aspirants.
Understanding Concepts Is What Matters, Says Shreyas Mishra
Shreyas Mishra, who pursued his studies from Delhi, achieved a 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 1 and a 99.99 percentile in Session 2. Since the best of the two scores is considered for the final result, Shreyas's score stands at 100 percentile.
"I couldn't achieve a perfect 100 percentile in Session 2 due to a few minor errors, but I am satisfied with my performance," Shreyas said adding that he has now shifted his entire focus to JEE Advanced. He dreams to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but also has a keen interest in Electrical Engineering.
Shreyas said that even after securing a 100 percentile in Session 1, he appeared for Session 2 to gain practice. "I took this exam primarily to test myself and to develop a deeper understanding of the subject matter," he explained.
Shreyas believes that for an examination like the JEE, mere hard work is not enough, rather channelising it in the right direction is what truly counts. He never measured his study time in terms of hours spent but always emphasised on gaining conceptual understanding of every topic. He began taking a keen interest in Mathematics from class 6 and started preparing for JEE from class 11 onwards.
In his advice to his juniors, Shreyas said, "First and foremost, strengthen your concepts. For this, reading NCERT textbooks is absolutely crucial. Subsequently, practise using other study materials. Mock test is a vital component of success. I attempted mock tests regularly, which helped improve both my speed and accuracy. To avoid stress, I would listen to classical music, which helped to calm my mind".
Shreyas said that distractions are the biggest challenge during the preparation phase. "During Class 9 and 10, I, wasted a significant amount of time on social media but later realised that this was hindering my preparation. Consequently, I distanced myself from it." He added that if one's goal is ambitious, one must be prepared to make sacrifices.
Discipline, Consistency, Calm Mind Are Success Mantras, Says Aditya Gupta
Another topper from Delhi, Aditya Gupta, has secured a perfect score of 300 out of 300 in JEE Main Session 2. Aditya said, "Instead of fixating on the results, one should focus on one's efforts. If the preparation is steered in the right direction, success follows naturally."
Aditya aims to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Delhi. He said that the academic environment at IIT Delhi, specifically its professors and alumni, has always served as a source of inspiration for him. "I do not wish to attend an IIT merely to obtain a degree; rather to become a better version of myself."
He said that regularity and effective time management are keys to success. He advised that one should strive to understand the subject matter rather than merely rote-learning, and maintaining composure during the examination is the ultimate goal. He said that during preparation, he followed a strict routine and allocated a balanced amount of time to every subject.
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