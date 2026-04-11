ETV Bharat / state

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets; Objection Window Open Till April 13

Kota: the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering - BE and Bachelor of Technology - BTech) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The exam concluded on April 8.

Candidates can download these documents by logging into the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

Education expert Dev Sharma informed that the challenge window has been opened for candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key or their recorded responses. Students can submit their challenges until 11:50 PM on April 13.

The fee for objection submissions Rs 200 per questions and it is non-refundable.

Earlier, on April 9, the NTA had released the question papers for all nine shifts of the examination.