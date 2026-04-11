JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets; Objection Window Open Till April 13
Candidates can download these documents by logging into the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Kota: the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering - BE and Bachelor of Technology - BTech) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The exam concluded on April 8.
Candidates can download these documents by logging into the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.
Education expert Dev Sharma informed that the challenge window has been opened for candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key or their recorded responses. Students can submit their challenges until 11:50 PM on April 13.
The fee for objection submissions Rs 200 per questions and it is non-refundable.
Earlier, on April 9, the NTA had released the question papers for all nine shifts of the examination.
In the second session of JEE Main 2026:
- Approximately 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the BE/BTech paper.
- Around 11.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
- The recorded responses of all examinees have been made available.
The NTA had issued a notification on April 8, immediately after the exams concluded, stating that the provisional answer key and response sheets would be released on April 11.
An initial announcement was made around 8:00 PM on the NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, but the post was later removed. At the same time, an official notification was uploaded on the website at 9:15 PM.
After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the NTA will release the final answer key, based on which the JEE Main 2026 results will be declared.
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