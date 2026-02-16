ETV Bharat / state

JEE Main: 12 Candidates Score Perfect 100, Three From Rajasthan

Kota: As many as 12 candidates scored the perfect NTA score of 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum three hailing from Rajasthan.

The three candidates from Rajasthan who scored 100 in the exam had availed coaching in Kota. Kabir Chhillar, originally from Gurgaon, had been taking coaching classes in Kota for two years. Similarly, Chiranjib Khar had been taking coaching classes in the city. Arnav Gautam, is a resident of Kota and had availed coaching in the city.

Shubham Kumar, who appeared for the exam from Bihar, also prepared for the exam in Kota. More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana. All the 12 candidates are male.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.