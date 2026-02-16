JEE Main: 12 Candidates Score Perfect 100, Three From Rajasthan
The three candidates from Rajasthan who scored NTA score of 100 availed coaching for the exam in Kota.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Kota: As many as 12 candidates scored the perfect NTA score of 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum three hailing from Rajasthan.
The three candidates from Rajasthan who scored 100 in the exam had availed coaching in Kota. Kabir Chhillar, originally from Gurgaon, had been taking coaching classes in Kota for two years. Similarly, Chiranjib Khar had been taking coaching classes in the city. Arnav Gautam, is a resident of Kota and had availed coaching in the city.
Shubham Kumar, who appeared for the exam from Bihar, also prepared for the exam in Kota. More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana. All the 12 candidates are male.
According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees. The NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official explained.
"The NTA had made elaborate arrangements at various levels and taken help from state and district authorities for the smooth conduct of the examination. The OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC was introduced for the first time as a key method for authenticating candidates during the registration process. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and address potential criticisms in the future," the official added.
According to education expert Dev Sharma said the students who achieved 100 percentile include Shreyansh Mishra from Delhi, Narendra Babu Giri Mahit from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabir Chhillar and Chiranjib Khar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasla Mohit from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradia from Maharashtra, Nimay Purohit from Gujarat, and Vivaan Sharad Maheshwari from Telangana.
