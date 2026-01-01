ETV Bharat / state

JEE (Main) 2026 Candidates Await Exam Dates, City Information

As the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the test, had informed that information about the same would be released in the first week of January, it is expected in a day or two.

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 and 30. However, candidates are yet to receive information about the date of the examination and the city of the venue.

Educationist Dev Sharma said the NTA had clarified at the time of announcing that the JEE (Main) 2026 would be held between January 21 and 30. "The number of sessions will depend on the number of candidates. The date of the exam and venue will be provided through the advanced city information slip. This time, 14.25 lakh form numbers were issued for online applications. However, there is a significant difference between the number of forms issued and the number of registrations, which is usually 80,000 to 90,000 less than the number of forms issued. Based on this, approximately 13.30 lakh registrations were completed for the January session, meaning this many students will be taking the exam."

Sharma said it was observed in several cases in the past that students get information about their exam centres and shifts well in advance. The venue operators would also receive information about the candidates. "This led to instances of cheating due to collusion between the two. Therefore, the NTA has changed the entire system for security reasons. Now, students are first informed only about the exam city and date. Then, information about the exam centre is provided through the admit card in two to three days ahead of the exam. For exams held in morning and evening shifts, admit cards are issued in batches to minimise the possibility of collusion," Sharma added.