JEE Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Found Dead In Kota PG Room; Probe Underway
A JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district allegedly died by suicide in Kota, the country's coaching hub, prompting investigation by police.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Kota: A 17-year-old male student from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for engineering entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his PG accommodation here on Wednesday.
Police said the student, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, had come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to top engineering colleges. He had been staying in a PG accommodation in Old Rajiv Gandhi Nagar since February.
According to police, the boy did not attend his coaching classes on Wednesday afternoon. When his friends returned from coaching in the evening, they found his room locked from inside. Despite repeatedly knocking on the door, no response was received.
"Suspecting something was wrong, the students managed to enter the room and found him in a critical condition. He was immediately taken to a private hospital near Commerce College Circle, where doctors declared him dead," said Jawaharlal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jawahar Nagar police station.
He said the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 PM and 8 PM on Wednesday. After receiving information from the hospital, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of MBS Hospital.
While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said no suicide note has been recovered so far.
The deceased student's family members have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted only after their arrival, the ASI informed.
"The student's room has been sealed. It will be opened in presence of family members. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident," the official added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).