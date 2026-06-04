ETV Bharat / state

JEE Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Found Dead In Kota PG Room; Probe Underway

Kota: A 17-year-old male student from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for engineering entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his PG accommodation here on Wednesday.

Police said the student, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, had come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to top engineering colleges. He had been staying in a PG accommodation in Old Rajiv Gandhi Nagar since February.

According to police, the boy did not attend his coaching classes on Wednesday afternoon. When his friends returned from coaching in the evening, they found his room locked from inside. Despite repeatedly knocking on the door, no response was received.

"Suspecting something was wrong, the students managed to enter the room and found him in a critical condition. He was immediately taken to a private hospital near Commerce College Circle, where doctors declared him dead," said Jawaharlal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jawahar Nagar police station.

He said the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 PM and 8 PM on Wednesday. After receiving information from the hospital, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of MBS Hospital.