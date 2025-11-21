ETV Bharat / state

JEE Aspirant Dies After Falling From Building In Rajasthan's Kota

It has not been ascertained whether the deceased fell accidentally or died by suicide.

Jawahar Nagar police station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
Kota: In a tragic incident, a Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) aspirant died after falling from a multi-story building in Rajasthan’s Kota, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the Jawahar Nagar police station area at 2 AM, Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said.

The student, originally from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was living in Kota with his mother. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Officials said that it has not been ascertained whether the deceased fell accidentally or died by suicide.

Ram Laxman Gurjar said, “The student was living with his mother on the ninth floor. During the incident, the deceased’s mother was engaged in some work. Following the incident, the student was taken to a private hospital at Commerce College Square; however, he was declared dead and sent for a post-mortem.”

“An investigation into the matter is underway, and further action will be taken after the father and other family members arrive,” officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ram Sahay of the Jawahar Nagar police station mentioned that they received information about the incident from the hospital and rushed to the scene, while Officer Ram Laxman and others went to the flat.

Residents said that they heard a loud thud that resonated through the building. People gathered outside, and the student's mother rushed downstairs in tears. Locals assisted in taking the student to the hospital alongside his mother.

