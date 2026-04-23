ETV Bharat / state

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Starts: Here's All You Need To Know

Kota: Online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 commenced on Thursday. This year, IIT Roorkee is conducting the examination. The application window will remain open till May 2 on the official website, jeeadv.nic.in, but online fee payment can be done till May 4.

Education expert Dev Sharma said 2,50,182 students have qualified for JEE Advanced through JEE Main. "Registration started at 10:00 AM and it is anticipated that around 2,00,000 students will register for JEE Advanced this year. The registration window will remain open till 11:59 pm on May 2. Students will be able to pay their online application fees till 11:10 pm on May 4," Sharma said.

The examination fee for male candidates belonging to the General category is Rs 3,200, while female candidates across all categories as well as students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,600.

Pankaj Khandelwal, who manages an online form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, said that data from JEE Main has been fetched and integrated into the JEE Advanced website. Students are required to register for JEE Advanced using their JEE Main application number and password, Khandelwal added.