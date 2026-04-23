JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Starts: Here's All You Need To Know
The organising institute, IIT Roorkee, will conduct JEE Advanced on May 17 and results will be announced on June 1.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST|
Updated : April 23, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Kota: Online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 commenced on Thursday. This year, IIT Roorkee is conducting the examination. The application window will remain open till May 2 on the official website, jeeadv.nic.in, but online fee payment can be done till May 4.
Education expert Dev Sharma said 2,50,182 students have qualified for JEE Advanced through JEE Main. "Registration started at 10:00 AM and it is anticipated that around 2,00,000 students will register for JEE Advanced this year. The registration window will remain open till 11:59 pm on May 2. Students will be able to pay their online application fees till 11:10 pm on May 4," Sharma said.
The examination fee for male candidates belonging to the General category is Rs 3,200, while female candidates across all categories as well as students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,600.
Pankaj Khandelwal, who manages an online form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, said that data from JEE Main has been fetched and integrated into the JEE Advanced website. Students are required to register for JEE Advanced using their JEE Main application number and password, Khandelwal added.
How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2026?
- Log on to the JEE Advanced website
- Click on the registration link
- Login using your JEE Main 2026 application number and password
- Fill the application form
- Upload requisite details
- Pay registration fees
- After submission, download the form and take a printout for future reference
For foreign students, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) candidates, the registration for JEE Advanced started from April 6. Such students are not required to qualify through JEE Main, instead, they are granted the opportunity to appear directly for the Advanced examination, thereby enabling them to secure direct admission to an IIT upon successfully clearing JEE Advanced.
Upcoming Schedule:
- Admit cards will be issued to students at 10:00 am on May 11. Students will be able to download their admit cards till 2:30 pm on May 17, the examination day.
- The examination will be conducted on May 17. Candidates have to appear in both papers. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
- The candidates' recorded responses will be released at 5 pm on May 21.
- The provisional answer key will be released at 10 am on May 25.
- Students will be able to register their objections till 5 pm on May 26.
- The JEE Advanced results will be declared at 10 am on June 1.
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