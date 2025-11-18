ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) Would Have Been Bundled Up With 25 Seats Had It Not Given Rs 10,000 To Women: Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been bundled up with just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections and promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under self-employment initiatives.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said that his Jan Suraaj Party made an honest effort but failed to make a mark in the polls, and that he took full responsibility for the debacle. Kishor also alleged that 'vote chori' (theft of votes) happens on a pan-India level and urged national opposition parties to hold deliberations on the matter and move the Supreme Court, if needed.

"We received a setback but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," he asserted.

Attacking the NDA, he said he has failed to understand Bihar, unlike "Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes of people using money".

"To not get votes is not a crime... at least I have not indulged in corruption or divisive politics," he said.