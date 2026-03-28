ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) Makes A Conscious Effort To Project Nitish's Son Nishant As The Next CM

Patna: A conscious effort to project chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar as his successor to the post has begun in Bihar, with posters claiming him as the future chief minister coming up at Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) headquarters and other places in the state capital on Saturday. Senior party leaders have also started seriously rooting for him.

The developments come amid speculations that Nitish could take oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 13. By default, it means that he will quit as chief minister by then. The posters put up by a JD(U) leader, Krishna Patel appeals to Nitish not to consider quitting the position of chief minister and leave Bihar against the wishes of the people of the state, but also sport Nishant’s photograph with “future CM of Bihar” written on it.

Though people are free to put up posters to express their thoughts, their placement at JD(U) headquarters indicates a tacit approval of the top leaders of the party to the demands.

The billboards have also brought a twist to the politics in Bihar at a time when Nitish has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, indicating that he will quit as the chief minister sooner or later.

Ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently the largest party in the legislative Assembly, is expecting to install its chief minister for the first time in the state. But the new developments indicated growing friction inside the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nitish is an MLC and is expected to resign from the legislative Council by March 30, as per the Constitution of India and the rules set by the Election Commission. However, he could remain chief minister for six months without being a member of either House of the bicameral state legislature.

His son Nishant, who has been showing interest in politics since last year, joined the JD(U) earlier this month. He is expected to be given a senior position in the party and will embark on a statewide tour in the coming days. He has already started holding meetings with party ministers and legislators.

Meanwhile, reacting to the posters put up at party headquarters, rural works minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said: “The party workers also have emotions and act accordingly. If people who are not even matriculate (read RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) can wish to become chief minister, why can’t a person who is educated and is a qualified engineer get an opportunity?”

“A large section of the party workers wants Nishant to be given a chance to excel ahead. He is currently holding meetings with people, workers and leaders to understand the party. The more he does so, the more he would learn about it,” Ashok added.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Ashok asserted that a large section of the public and JD(U) workers did not want Nitish to quit active politics, but he had to decide due to the circumstances.

“Nitish is a synonym and identity of Bihar’s development. His presence, style of work, and governance capability affect the entire state. People are emotional about his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, and everybody will miss his absence in the functioning of the state. We do not want him to go away,” Ashok said.

JD(U) muscleman leader and former MP Anand Mohan and his wife, Sheohar MP Lovely Anand, have also expressed consternation about the move of Nitish’s shift to the Rajya Sabha.