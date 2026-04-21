ETV Bharat / state

JDU Appoints Shrawan Kumar As Legislature Party Leader In Bihar

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) has taken an important organisational decision by appointing senior leader and former minister Shrawan Kumar as the leader of its legislature party.

The decision comes a day after the JDU legislative party meeting on April 20, where Nitish Kumar was authorised to take a final call on the leadership. The former Bihar Chief Minister has now approved Shrawan Kumar’s appointment, who is currently in Rajgir. "I will carry out the responsibility entrusted to me by our national president Nitish Kumar with full sincerity," he told ETV Bharat.

An eight-time MLA from Nalanda, Shrawan Kumar, is a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha member. He has been winning elections from Nalanda since 1995 and secured his eighth consecutive term in 2025.

A long-time associate of Nitish Kumar since the days of the Samata Party, Shrawan Kumar has played an important role within the party. He has earlier served as the chief whip in the Assembly and has often acted as a bridge between the government and the organisation.