JDU Appoints Shrawan Kumar As Legislature Party Leader In Bihar
The decision comes a day after the JDU legislative party meeting, where Nitish Kumar was authorised to take a final call on the leadership.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Patna: The Janata Dal (United) has taken an important organisational decision by appointing senior leader and former minister Shrawan Kumar as the leader of its legislature party.
The decision comes a day after the JDU legislative party meeting on April 20, where Nitish Kumar was authorised to take a final call on the leadership. The former Bihar Chief Minister has now approved Shrawan Kumar’s appointment, who is currently in Rajgir. "I will carry out the responsibility entrusted to me by our national president Nitish Kumar with full sincerity," he told ETV Bharat.
An eight-time MLA from Nalanda, Shrawan Kumar, is a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha member. He has been winning elections from Nalanda since 1995 and secured his eighth consecutive term in 2025.
A long-time associate of Nitish Kumar since the days of the Samata Party, Shrawan Kumar has played an important role within the party. He has earlier served as the chief whip in the Assembly and has often acted as a bridge between the government and the organisation.
He has also held key responsibilities in the state government, most notably handling the Rural Development Department in successive cabinets led by Nitish Kumar, along with other portfolios from time to time.
There had been speculation that Shrawan Kumar might be appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government formed after Samrat Choudhary took over as the Chief Minister. However, from the JDU quota, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were chosen as Deputy Chief Ministers.
Party sources hint that Shrawan Kumar may still be given an important role in the government during a future cabinet expansion. For now, his appointment as JDU legislature party leader has been formally notified and communicated to the Assembly.
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