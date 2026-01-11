ETV Bharat / state

JDS To Add Wheel To 'Woman Carrying Paddy' Symbol; Expects Good Luck In Polls

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) has decided to modify its existing election symbol of a 'woman carrying paddy' by adding a wheel to it. The decision was taken at the party's core committee meeting on the advice of former Prime Minister and party supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday.

JDS has been contesting in elections with the 'woman carrying paddy' symbol since 2001. Currently, JDS is experiencing a tough situation in view of election defeats and having already formed an alliance with the BJP, the party wants to give a new look to its symbol.

Following this, the JDS has decided to submit a proposal to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for modifying its symbol. Deve Gowda believes that adding a wheel will give the party a positive energy.

The original Janata Dal party had the wheel as its symbol but after it split into JDS and JDU, ECI froze the symbol. Now, JDS wants to add the same wheel into its existing 'woman carrying paddy' symbol.

JDS has decided to bring this modification to the party's election symbol in 2026 itself. An application in this regard is being submitted to the ECI soon. Party sources said that if the ECI gives permission, the new symbol will be used for the local body elections and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.