JDS Is Open For Alliance With BJP In Bengaluru Civic Elections, Says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party, Janata Dal (Secular), is open for an alliance with the BJP in the upcoming elections for five Bengaluru City corporations expected in four-five months.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders from all 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru on Saturday to discuss preparations for the Bengaluru civic bodies elections, Kumaraswamy said no discussions were held with the BJP on facing the elections jointly, but his party has an open mind.

"All parties are preparing for the Bengaluru civic bodies elections on their own. Having said that, my party is open to having an alliance with the BJP. However, no discussions were held between the two parties in this regard. When necessary, we will discuss it," he said.

He also asked his party leaders to be mentally prepared to sacrifice some seats to BJP if an alliance materialises.

Kumaraswamy's statement assumes significance as it comes after his father and former PM H D Deve Gowda a few days ago said that his party will face local bodies elections including zilla and taluk panchayat polls on its own without an alliance with BJP.

The BJP and JDS fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as allies.