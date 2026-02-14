JDS Is Open For Alliance With BJP In Bengaluru Civic Elections, Says Union Minister Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy said no discussions were held with the BJP on facing the elections jointly, but his party has an open mind.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party, Janata Dal (Secular), is open for an alliance with the BJP in the upcoming elections for five Bengaluru City corporations expected in four-five months.
Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders from all 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru on Saturday to discuss preparations for the Bengaluru civic bodies elections, Kumaraswamy said no discussions were held with the BJP on facing the elections jointly, but his party has an open mind.
"All parties are preparing for the Bengaluru civic bodies elections on their own. Having said that, my party is open to having an alliance with the BJP. However, no discussions were held between the two parties in this regard. When necessary, we will discuss it," he said.
He also asked his party leaders to be mentally prepared to sacrifice some seats to BJP if an alliance materialises.
Kumaraswamy's statement assumes significance as it comes after his father and former PM H D Deve Gowda a few days ago said that his party will face local bodies elections including zilla and taluk panchayat polls on its own without an alliance with BJP.
The BJP and JDS fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as allies.
Further, Kumaraswamy said as of now his party has decided to contest all the 369 wards spread across five newly formed corporations in Bengaluru to strengthen its presence in Bengaluru city.
He also urged party workers to highlight JDS contributions to Bengaluru city noting that Rs 20,000 crore in grants under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) had been used to improve city infrastructure and development.
Training his guns against the Congress, Kumaraswamy said removing the “corrupt and bad” Congress government remains his central agenda and his priority wasn't really to discuss who would be the CM if the BJP-JDS combine wins the 2028 Assembly elections.
He was reacting to a remark by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy that he could become Chief Minister if the BJP–JDS alliance wins 113 seats in the 2028 elections.
"It is my opinion that our priority must be on removing such a corrupt and bad government. More than the CM post, we should be discussing providing a good, people-friendly government if the alliance comes to power," he said.
