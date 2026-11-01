ETV Bharat / state

'JD(U) Will Contest 2027 UP Assembly Elections As NDA Constituent': Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar

JD(U) launches its election campaign in Varanasi ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son and Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Sunday said that the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) is a regional party but has its presence across the country, asserting that it intends to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing the party's election campaign, which was launched at Varanasi's Lohta Ramlila Ground today, Kumar said, "The JD(U) is primarily a Bihar-based party but it maintains an organisational presence across the country. The party has a strong standing in the Northeast and has previously had elected representatives, including MLAs and ministers, in various other states."

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar addressing the event (ETV Bharat) He said that the JD(U) had two MLAs in Uttar Pradesh in 2002 and one in 2007. "For the upcoming elections, our party is considering contesting as a constituent of the NDA alliance. Our top party leadership is currently in discussions, and a final decision is expected soon," he said. The event witnessed the participation of thousands of party workers, senior leaders and party’s national working president Sanjay Jha apart from Health Minister Kumar.