'JD(U) Will Contest 2027 UP Assembly Elections As NDA Constituent': Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar
JD(U) launched its election campaign in Varanasi and announced contesting the upcoming 2027 UP Assembly elections.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Varanasi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son and Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Sunday said that the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) is a regional party but has its presence across the country, asserting that it intends to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Addressing the party's election campaign, which was launched at Varanasi's Lohta Ramlila Ground today, Kumar said, "The JD(U) is primarily a Bihar-based party but it maintains an organisational presence across the country. The party has a strong standing in the Northeast and has previously had elected representatives, including MLAs and ministers, in various other states."
He said that the JD(U) had two MLAs in Uttar Pradesh in 2002 and one in 2007. "For the upcoming elections, our party is considering contesting as a constituent of the NDA alliance. Our top party leadership is currently in discussions, and a final decision is expected soon," he said.
The event witnessed the participation of thousands of party workers, senior leaders and party’s national working president Sanjay Jha apart from Health Minister Kumar.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Sanjay Jha clarified that the move to contest Uttar Pradesh polls should not be interpreted as "pressure politics".
"The JD(U) is a constituent of the NDA and is currently part of the governing coalition in Bihar. This party has a history of political activity in Uttar Pradesh, and with the upcoming Assembly elections, we have returned to this state to engage with our local cadres," Jha said.
He further said that the JD(U) has historically maintained a presence in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, and this visit is simply a way to reconnect with their supporters there.