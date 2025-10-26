ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders For Anti-party Activities

Patna: Janata Dal (United) has expelled 11 party members for "working against the party's ideology" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The expelled members, including four-time MLA from the Jamalpur Assembly constituency and former Bihar Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Shailesh Kumar, have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.

"As per the direction, you are expelled from the party by suspending you from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for being involved in anti-party activities and working against the party's ideology and organisational conduct in the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections 2025," the statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh read.

Other leaders who have been expelled for "anti-party activities" ahead of the impending polls include MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, former MLAs Amar Kumar Singh and Ashma Parveen, and former MLCs Ranvijay Singh and Sanjay Prasad.