JD(U) Distances Itself From Tyagi's Bharat Ratna Pitch For Nitish Kumar
Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the remarks don't reflect the official party position or policies and should be regarded as given in a personal capacity.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Patn: Janata Dal United on Sunday distanced itself from party leader KC Tyagi's demand of Bharat Ratna for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, clarifying that the remarks were "purely personal" and don't reflect its official position.
Tyagi's recent statements should not be linked to the party, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, underlining that even party leaders and workers are not sure whether Tyagi continues to be an active member of the organisation. "Several statements by KC Tyagi have emerged recently. These do not reflect the official party position or policies. Therefore, his remarks should be regarded as given in a personal capacity. It is also important to note that even party leaders and workers are unaware of whether he is currently active in the party, reinforcing that his statements are purely personal," he added.
Echoing Prasad, JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary said no formal decision had been taken on the issue. "Regarding KC Tyagi's statements, these are his personal opinions and not related to the party's position. No decision has been taken by the party on this matter yet. When the party decides, it will be informed to the public," he added.
Tyagi had recently written a letter addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which sought Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar. In his letter, Tyagi argued that just as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Karpoori Thakur were conferred with the country's highest civilian award last year, Nitish Kumar was equally deserving of the honour.
He courted controversy in recent weeks after expressing support for Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, which did not align with the official stand of JD(U). He had said that politics should not be mixed with sports and urged the BCCI to reconsider its decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to drop Rahman from the IPL squad.
Tyagi has held important positions in the JD(U). He was the MP of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and had served as the party's national spokesperson for a long time before resigning in September 2024, and the appointment of Rajiv Ranjan Prasad. However, he still claims to be the party's national secretary.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomed Tyagi's idea, saying it would be "wonderful" if Nitish Kumar were to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.
"Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar Ji… How wonderful it would sound to hear these words, right? We are fully confident that the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, known for stunning everyone with his decisions, will once again leave everyone stunned by deciding to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar's honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji... Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar," he shared on X.
