JD(U) Distances Itself From Tyagi's Bharat Ratna Pitch For Nitish Kumar

Patn: Janata Dal United on Sunday distanced itself from party leader KC Tyagi's demand of Bharat Ratna for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, clarifying that the remarks were "purely personal" and don't reflect its official position.

Tyagi's recent statements should not be linked to the party, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, underlining that even party leaders and workers are not sure whether Tyagi continues to be an active member of the organisation. "Several statements by KC Tyagi have emerged recently. These do not reflect the official party position or policies. Therefore, his remarks should be regarded as given in a personal capacity. It is also important to note that even party leaders and workers are unaware of whether he is currently active in the party, reinforcing that his statements are purely personal," he added.

Echoing Prasad, JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary said no formal decision had been taken on the issue. "Regarding KC Tyagi's statements, these are his personal opinions and not related to the party's position. No decision has been taken by the party on this matter yet. When the party decides, it will be informed to the public," he added.