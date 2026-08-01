ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Buried Alive While Connecting Water Pipeline In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: A laborer was buried alive in a pit while he was connecting a pipeline under the tap water scheme in Hinganjhar village under Bhanupratappur police station of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The deceased, Ramdev Anchala (30) was buried four days ago and his body exhumed on Saturday.

The incident is reported to have occurred on July 28. Police said, Anchala was working to connect a domestic connection to a drain dug for the pipeline. Meanwhile, the JCB driver, who was filling the pit from behind, inadvertently dumped soil in the same area. Anchala did not stand a chance to recover or call for help, and was buried alive. Other laborers were working approximately 20 to 40 meters away, so no one noticed the accident.

When Anchala did not arrive for lunch, his colleagues began searching for him. His mobile phone initially rang, but later went dead. Family members and villagers searched extensively, but found no trace of him. A missing person's report was subsequently filed at the Kachcha police station.