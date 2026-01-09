Thanisandra Abandoned Families Spend Nights On Streets After BDA Demolition
The Bangalore Development Authority said that the demolition drive was conducted following an order by a court, and all due process was followed.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: "We slept on the footpath last night. Our children were shivering. We don't know where to go today." These were the words repeated by several families at Sarai Palya and Ashwath Nagar near Thanisandra on Friday, a day after their homes were demolished by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
Even 24 hours after the eviction, no rehabilitation or temporary shelter has been provided to the displaced residents, many of whom include elderly people, women, and young children.
The demolition was carried out on Thursday morning using JCB machines, leaving over 60 families homeless in the middle of the winter season. Residents said they were forced to watch helplessly as their houses were brought down without warning. Household items, documents, clothes, and food supplies were buried under debris.
"We were living here for nearly 20 years. We had electricity bills, water bills, e-Khata documents and tax receipts. If this land was illegal, why did the government collect taxes from us all these years?” asked a resident, sitting beside the rubble of his demolished house.
Many families claimed that they were not served any eviction notice and were not given time to move out or arrange alternative accommodation. "They came before sunrise with police and machines. We could not even take our children's books or medicines," said a woman who spent the night in the open with her family.
Several residents accused the authorities of treating them without dignity. "Some of us bought these houses by selling gold. Others are tenants who had no idea about land disputes. No one listened to us," another resident said, fighting back tears.
Adding to their trauma, residents alleged that valuables, including gold, silver, cash, and household items, were stolen during the demolition. They claimed the losses occurred even as police personnel were present at the site.
Lawyer Alleges Legal Misuse of Power
Hussain, a lawyer representing the affected residents, questioned the legal basis of the demolition. “People invested lakhs of rupees in these properties. Registrations were done, taxes were paid, and official documents were issued. Now the BDA claims there is a (Karnataka) High Court order, but we believe incorrect information was submitted before the court," he said.
Residents also recalled that Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had earlier assured them that they would not face eviction. "That assurance has been broken. This is a betrayal of trust," several residents said.
BDA Cites Court Order, Government Response Awaited
BDA officials maintained that the structures were illegal encroachments on nearly two acres of BDA land and said the demolition was carried out following a court verdict. Officials stated that occupants were expected to vacate voluntarily.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that alternative accommodation would be considered on humanitarian grounds for eligible families, but residents say no help has reached them so far.
As night approaches again, displaced families say their immediate concern is survival. "We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for a roof to protect our children from the cold," a resident said, as families prepared for another night in the open.
