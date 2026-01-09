ETV Bharat / state

Thanisandra Abandoned Families Spend Nights On Streets After BDA Demolition

Bengaluru: "We slept on the footpath last night. Our children were shivering. We don't know where to go today." These were the words repeated by several families at Sarai Palya and Ashwath Nagar near Thanisandra on Friday, a day after their homes were demolished by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Even 24 hours after the eviction, no rehabilitation or temporary shelter has been provided to the displaced residents, many of whom include elderly people, women, and young children.

The demolition was carried out on Thursday morning using JCB machines, leaving over 60 families homeless in the middle of the winter season. Residents said they were forced to watch helplessly as their houses were brought down without warning. Household items, documents, clothes, and food supplies were buried under debris.

"We were living here for nearly 20 years. We had electricity bills, water bills, e-Khata documents and tax receipts. If this land was illegal, why did the government collect taxes from us all these years?” asked a resident, sitting beside the rubble of his demolished house.

Many families claimed that they were not served any eviction notice and were not given time to move out or arrange alternative accommodation. "They came before sunrise with police and machines. We could not even take our children's books or medicines," said a woman who spent the night in the open with her family.

Several residents accused the authorities of treating them without dignity. "Some of us bought these houses by selling gold. Others are tenants who had no idea about land disputes. No one listened to us," another resident said, fighting back tears.