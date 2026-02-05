Jayalalithaa’s Properties Face Auction Over Rs. 20 Crore Tax Dues
Income Tax Department told Madras High Court it will auction late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s frozen properties if pending income and wealth tax arrears remain unpaid.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Income Tax Department has informed the Madras High Court that it will initiate proceedings to auction the properties of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa if outstanding income tax and wealth tax dues amounting to around Rs. 20 crore are not cleared.
The department had issued a notice to Deepa, the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s elder brother and her declared legal heir, seeking payment of Rs. 13 crore as pending income tax. Deepa challenged the notice before the Madras High Court, with her brother Deepak, another legal heir, also made a party to the case.
During an earlier hearing, Deepa’s counsel submitted that the department had initially issued a notice demanding Rs. 36 crore, followed by another seeking Rs. 13 crore. The counsel said the heirs were willing to pay the dues once the exact amount was clearly specified.
Taking note of this, the High Court directed the Income Tax Department to submit a detailed calculation of the alleged arrears and ordered a temporary suspension of recovery proceedings.
Subsequently, the department filed a reply affidavit stating that as of January 31, 2026, the outstanding income tax, including interest, stood at Rs. 9,00,17,962, while the outstanding wealth tax amounted to Rs. 11,08,08,730.
The Income Tax Department's affidavit also mentions that Deepak, who has been declared as Jayalalithaa's heir, had agreed to pay Rs. 6,75,32,342 in six instalments and has already paid Rs. 1,12,50,000. For tax arrears, some properties were frozen even while Jayalalithaa was alive. The Income Tax Department's reply affidavit states that if the tax arrears are not paid, legal action will be taken to auction the frozen properties.
The matter is scheduled to be heard next by Justice Saravanan at the Madras High Court on February 18.