Jayalalithaa’s Properties Face Auction Over Rs. 20 Crore Tax Dues

Chennai: The Income Tax Department has informed the Madras High Court that it will initiate proceedings to auction the properties of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa if outstanding income tax and wealth tax dues amounting to around Rs. 20 crore are not cleared.

The department had issued a notice to Deepa, the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s elder brother and her declared legal heir, seeking payment of Rs. 13 crore as pending income tax. Deepa challenged the notice before the Madras High Court, with her brother Deepak, another legal heir, also made a party to the case.

During an earlier hearing, Deepa’s counsel submitted that the department had initially issued a notice demanding Rs. 36 crore, followed by another seeking Rs. 13 crore. The counsel said the heirs were willing to pay the dues once the exact amount was clearly specified.

Taking note of this, the High Court directed the Income Tax Department to submit a detailed calculation of the alleged arrears and ordered a temporary suspension of recovery proceedings.