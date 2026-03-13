VK Sasikala's Party To Contest Assembly Polls Under 'Coconut Grove' Symbol
Sasikala, a close aide of the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, said that her party is ready to join an alliance before polls
Published : March 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Chennai: V.K. Sasikala, on Friday, announced that 'All India Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' is her party's name and stated to contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the 'Thennanthoppu' (Coconut Grove) symbol.
Sasikala, a close aide of the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, had announced in February last year that she would launch a new political party and later unveiled its flag. She had earlier stated that the party’s name would be announced soon.
Talking to the media at her residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, Sasikala said, "Puratchithalaivar (M.G. Ramachandran) launched a movement with the specific aim of eradicating the ‘evil force’ known as the DMK and safeguarding the people of Tamil Nadu. That party was created solely for the welfare of the poor."
Similarly, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa implemented numerous welfare schemes without deviating even an inch from MGR’s principles. In particular, during her tenure, she introduced several initiatives focused on the safety and empowerment of women. However, after her demise, the situation has completely changed.”
She alleged that the DMK had exploited and troubled the people of Tamil Nadu. "Witnessing this situation and determined to put an end to it, I unveiled the party flag on February 24, the birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. A dedicated cadre devoted to MGR and Jayalalithaa has launched a political party, and I have now formally joined it. The party has been named the All India Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and we will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the ‘Coconut Grove’ symbol," she said.
Sasikala added that the symbol represents her commitment to remain with the people. When asked whether she would contest the elections alone, she replied, "There is a proverb that says, ‘A single tree does not make a grove'. But we have not come as a single tree; we have come as a grove. We will stand as a protective shield for those who have supported us since the time of our leader."
Responding to a question about T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who founded the AMMK and is currently allied with the AIADMK, Sasikala said, "Every party takes its own decisions. For me, the people are everything. The people of Tamil Nadu are good-hearted, and I am confident they will give a favourable verdict."
She continued and criticised the DMK government, saying that law and order had deteriorated. "Under the present regime, incidents of violence and crime are increasing. People often say that there is no rule comparable to the governance during Jayalalithaa’s era. Our mission is to decisively defeat the DMK," she said.
