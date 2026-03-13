ETV Bharat / state

VK Sasikala's Party To Contest Assembly Polls Under 'Coconut Grove' Symbol

Chennai: V.K. Sasikala, on Friday, announced that 'All India Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' is her party's name and stated to contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the 'Thennanthoppu' (Coconut Grove) symbol.

Sasikala, a close aide of the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, had announced in February last year that she would launch a new political party and later unveiled its flag. She had earlier stated that the party’s name would be announced soon.

Talking to the media at her residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, Sasikala said, "Puratchithalaivar (M.G. Ramachandran) launched a movement with the specific aim of eradicating the ‘evil force’ known as the DMK and safeguarding the people of Tamil Nadu. That party was created solely for the welfare of the poor."

Similarly, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa implemented numerous welfare schemes without deviating even an inch from MGR’s principles. In particular, during her tenure, she introduced several initiatives focused on the safety and empowerment of women. However, after her demise, the situation has completely changed.”