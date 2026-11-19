Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla Inspect Varanasi Cricket Stadium Ahead Of Likely Inauguration By PM Modi
ICC President Jay Shah and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla inspect international cricket stadium in Ganjari.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Varanasi: ICC President Jay Shah and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday evening inspected the facilities at the international cricket stadium in Ganjari ahead of its likely inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
After arriving at Babatpur Airport, Shah and Shukla departed for the Ganjari International Stadium to take stock of the facilities.
The duo assessed the progress of the stadium's development and the arrangements that remain in place at the faiclity.
Shah took a tour of the complex and was briefed about the project. He also interacted with the personnel involved in the stadium's construction, the work of which is in its final stages. Shah and Shukla were accompanied by local officials from Varanasi during the inspection.
The international stadium is among the dream projects of PM Modi, who represents the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
Over 90 percent of the construction of the project has been completed, and it is receiving finishing touches.
A trial match will be held at the stadium first, while the international cricket matches will commence next year.
In September 2023, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the stadium, which has been developed in Ganjari.
The authorities had projected the cost of the project at about Rs 450 crores. The stadium is spread across an area of over 30 acres.
As per a statement released by the Press Information Bureau, the international cricket stadium in Varanasi is a step “towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure.”
The statement issued in 2023 further added that the thematic architecture of the stadium drew inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for “crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped lights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.” The stadium has been built with a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
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