ETV Bharat / state

Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla Inspect Varanasi Cricket Stadium Ahead Of Likely Inauguration By PM Modi

Varanasi: ICC President Jay Shah and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday evening inspected the facilities at the international cricket stadium in Ganjari ahead of its likely inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.

After arriving at Babatpur Airport, Shah and Shukla departed for the Ganjari International Stadium to take stock of the facilities.

The duo assessed the progress of the stadium's development and the arrangements that remain in place at the faiclity.

Shah took a tour of the complex and was briefed about the project. He also interacted with the personnel involved in the stadium's construction, the work of which is in its final stages. Shah and Shukla were accompanied by local officials from Varanasi during the inspection.

The international stadium is among the dream projects of PM Modi, who represents the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

Over 90 percent of the construction of the project has been completed, and it is receiving finishing touches.