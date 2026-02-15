ETV Bharat / state

Jawan's Wife Stabbed To Death In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: In a shocking case, the 34-year-old wife of a jawan was stabbed to death in Bhambhol village under the Chhapra police station limits of Harayana's Yamunanagar, police said on Sunday.

It has been alleged that the son of the victim's brother-in-law committed the ghastly act in connivance with an accomplice in front of her grandmother. The body has been sent for autopsy, while police have launched an investigation to find out the motive.

According to police, the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Saturday when Monica was asleep in her room. Suddenly, two young men entered the house through the roof, barged into the room and stabbed her multiple times in the neck. Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the room, but the accused had fled by then.