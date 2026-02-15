Jawan's Wife Stabbed To Death In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Yamunanagar: In a shocking case, the 34-year-old wife of a jawan was stabbed to death in Bhambhol village under the Chhapra police station limits of Harayana's Yamunanagar, police said on Sunday.
It has been alleged that the son of the victim's brother-in-law committed the ghastly act in connivance with an accomplice in front of her grandmother. The body has been sent for autopsy, while police have launched an investigation to find out the motive.
According to police, the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Saturday when Monica was asleep in her room. Suddenly, two young men entered the house through the roof, barged into the room and stabbed her multiple times in the neck. Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the room, but the accused had fled by then.
A profusely bleeding Monica was immediately taken to the Jagadhri Civil Hospital, where she succumbed during treatment. Doctors said she died due to excessive bleeding and a severed neck vein.
Police and forensic experts collected evidence from the spot. Chhapar police station in-charge Vedpal said a knife has been recovered from a drain near the house, which is suspected to have been used in the murder. "Statements of the victim's family members are being recorded, and further legal action will be initiated based on the reports of postmortem and forensic examination. A search has been launched for the accused," he added.
Vedpal said Monica was married for a decade to Jasbir Singh, a havildar in the Army currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. After her father died three years ago, she and her seven-year-old son were living at her parents' home.
