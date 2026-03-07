ETV Bharat / state

Jawan From Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad Killed In Leh Avalanche

Farrukhabad: An Army jawan was buried in an avalanche while returning from reporting at his unit office in Leh and subsequently succumbed at a military hospital undergoing treatment. The body of Havildar Kuldeep Yadav (35) is likely to reach his native village of Baseli under Badhpur block of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Saturday.

He was posted with the 872 Light Regiment Artillery in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was selected for the 2011 army recruitment held in Fatehgarh. After completing his training, he was scheduled to travel to the glacier on the Pakistan border, family members said.

His unit is currently undergoing training in Pattapur (Leh) for the Leh glacier. At around 2:30 pm on March 2, he had gone to report at the unit office. While returning, a glacier suddenly fell on him. Seeing his delay in returning, soldiers conducted a search operation and found him trapped under the glacier. A seriously injured Yadav was taken to a hospital in Leh, where he succumbed on Thursday night.