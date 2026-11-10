Jawan Arrested For Molesting Army Official's Minor Daughter In Kolkata
Police said that the incident took place on November 5 in the afternoon when the victim went to a park inside the military residential complex.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Kolkata: A jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting the minor daughter of an Army officer at a military residential complex in West Bengal's Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
The accused was arrested by personnel from the Hastings police station on Sunday night following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, he added.
According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 5 in the afternoon when the minor girl went to a park inside the residential complex to play with other children. The accused, who was deployed for security purposes at the complex, approached the victim and allegedly made lewd advances towards her.
The complaint further states that the jawan took the girl to another location and molested her. As a result, the minor girl sustained a severe injury to her lip. When she started screaming, the accused let her go.
Hearing her cries, other security personnel in the park rushed to the spot. The victim subsequently recounted the incident to them and to her mother upon returning home.
"The accused was identified after examining CCTV footage from the residential complex. Statements of security personnel deployed at the park at the time of the incident have been recorded, and an investigation is underway," police said.
The police further said the accused was arrested on Sunday night itself after the complaint was lodged and was produced before the Alipore Police Court, which ordered that he be remanded to police custody.
However, the police have not yet disclosed the name of the accused for the sake of the investigation. "The child has undergone a medical examination at the hospital. Additionally, the clothes the child was wearing at the time of the incident have been seized for forensic analysis," police said.
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