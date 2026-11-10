ETV Bharat / state

Jawan Arrested For Molesting Army Official's Minor Daughter In Kolkata

Kolkata: A jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting the minor daughter of an Army officer at a military residential complex in West Bengal's Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested by personnel from the Hastings police station on Sunday night following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, he added.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 5 in the afternoon when the minor girl went to a park inside the residential complex to play with other children. The accused, who was deployed for security purposes at the complex, approached the victim and allegedly made lewd advances towards her.

The complaint further states that the jawan took the girl to another location and molested her. As a result, the minor girl sustained a severe injury to her lip. When she started screaming, the accused let her go.

Hearing her cries, other security personnel in the park rushed to the spot. The victim subsequently recounted the incident to them and to her mother upon returning home.