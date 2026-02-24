ETV Bharat / state

Over 40 Jaundice Cases Reported In Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, Pipeline Leak Suspected

Sarguja: At least 40 people have been reported to have diagnosed with jaundice, forcing authorities to announce it an outbreak ahead of summers. Following the spread of the infection, the Health Department has set up a medical camp in the affected area of the city.

A team of around eight health workers, including doctors, has been conducting continuous screening and treatment in the ward. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) have also been visiting the area to assess the situation. To navigate the narrow lanes and inspect ground conditions, the CMHO toured the locality on a scooter.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, Shafi Ahmed, was seen inspecting water pipelines along with civic officials. He alleged that the outbreak was the result of negligence by the municipal administration. He said that contaminated drinking water had caused residents to fall ill. However, municipal authorities maintained that the water supplied is clean and regularly tested. They suggested that the cause of jaundice could be something else or possibly due to leakage in pipelines.

While the Health Department continues medical monitoring, the Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to inspect the water supply system, as it holds direct responsibility for urban water distribution. Teams have been digging up pipelines to check for leaks.

During one such inspection, workers reportedly found a broken and worn-out slipper tied around a pipeline connection. Municipal Commissioner D.N. Kashyap reached the spot after complaints were raised. Shafi Ahmed demanded action against employees allegedly responsible for using inappropriate materials in pipeline repairs. The commissioner assured residents that the issue would be resolved promptly.

CMHO Dr. P.S. Marko said that more than 40 people have been affected by jaundice so far. “We are reviewing reports received from the medical college. Out of 10 samples sent earlier, contamination was found in two. Fresh samples have been collected and sent for testing again,” he said.