Jaundice Outbreak In Chhattisgarh's Surguja; 42 Taken Ill

Surguja: At least 42 people, a majority of whom are children, have been diagnosed with jaundice at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, officials said on Saturday.

The mass illness has triggered an alarm, with a health department team immediately deployed in the area. The visiting team has advised residents on taking preventive measures to prevent the situation from worsening.

Municipal engineers have also begun inspecting the water supply lines. The affected families claim that the victims fell ill after drinking contaminated water from the supply lines. Following the complaints, water samples were sent for testing. Worse, 4 out of 10 water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria, officials said.

It is understood that samples collected by the Health Department have confirmed that the drinking water supplied by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation was contaminated. The Health Department, along with the local municipal corporation are also collecting samples at random as part of further testing.

Testing will provide clarity on whether the jaundice is caused by contaminated water or other factors. However, preliminary testing has revealed the drinking water supply to be contaminated. The number of E. coli bacteria in Ambikapur's water is reported to be over 100.