Jaundice Outbreak In Chhattisgarh's Surguja; 42 Taken Ill
The affected families blamed the contaminated water supply, prompting the local authorities to collect water samples for testing.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Surguja: At least 42 people, a majority of whom are children, have been diagnosed with jaundice at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, officials said on Saturday.
The mass illness has triggered an alarm, with a health department team immediately deployed in the area. The visiting team has advised residents on taking preventive measures to prevent the situation from worsening.
Municipal engineers have also begun inspecting the water supply lines. The affected families claim that the victims fell ill after drinking contaminated water from the supply lines. Following the complaints, water samples were sent for testing. Worse, 4 out of 10 water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria, officials said.
It is understood that samples collected by the Health Department have confirmed that the drinking water supplied by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation was contaminated. The Health Department, along with the local municipal corporation are also collecting samples at random as part of further testing.
Testing will provide clarity on whether the jaundice is caused by contaminated water or other factors. However, preliminary testing has revealed the drinking water supply to be contaminated. The number of E. coli bacteria in Ambikapur's water is reported to be over 100.
The Health Department and civic officials are going door-to-door to raise awareness about the purity of drinking water. The Ambikapur Municipal Corporation has long filtered water from the local Baank River. Several years ago, under the Amrit Mission scheme, another large filtration unit was installed in Katkalo, and water from the Ghunghutta River was also brought to the city. Now, Ambikapur city is supplied with water from two rivers, the Baank and Ghunghutta.
Symptoms of Jaundice
- Yellow urine
- Red eyes
- Loss of appetite
- Feeling weak
Preventive measures
- Drink boiled water
- Wash hands thoroughly before eating
- Drink filtered water
- Avoid undercooked food
- Have your home water regularly tested
What to eat?
- Eat easily digestible foods
- Increase the amount of fruit in your diet
- Eat light meals
- Get as much rest as possible
- Go to the hospital if your health deteriorates
