Jauhar University Case: ED Team Arrives At Rampur Jail To Question SP Leader Azam Khan
The ED team arrived at the jail in the morning and went straight to Khans' barrack where he is lodged in PAN card duplication case.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Rampur: A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrived at the Rampur jail to question senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and the Jauhar Trust.
According to sources, the ED team reached Rampur Jail in the morning and entered Khan's barrack to question him in the case. Khan is being questioned regarding the sources of the donations and financial dealings linked to the trust, sources said. However, official confirmation regarding the interrogation is awaited. Khan and his son Abdullah Azam are both serving 10 year sentence in a PAN card duplication case.
Earlier, the ED questioned Samajwadi Party MLA Nasir Ahmed Khan for approximately seven hours in connection with the case. Additionally, Jauhar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Zahiruddin, Azam Khan's Chartered Accountant Deepak Goyal, and contractor Salim have also undergone questioning by the ED.
On August 19, 2026, the ED conducted raids at 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur, and Delhi linked to the Jauhar Trust, Jauhar University, and Azam Khan. The agency is also investigating whether funds related to government contracts were diverted to the trust and the university.
Over the ED's questioning of Khan in the case, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the agency was “doing its job and it cannot have any political connection.”
“...The donors who contributed donations have also been investigated. Several financial irregularities or financial discrepancies have come to light, and various people have been questioned in this regard for a long time. In that context, we think the ED may also be questioning Azam Khan sahib today. This is a process through which the investigating agency is carrying out its work. The ED is doing its job, and it cannot have any political connection,” Singh told IANS.
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