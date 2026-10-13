ETV Bharat / state

Jauhar University Case: ED Team Arrives At Rampur Jail To Question SP Leader Azam Khan

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Rampur: A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrived at the Rampur jail to question senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and the Jauhar Trust.

According to sources, the ED team reached Rampur Jail in the morning and entered Khan's barrack to question him in the case. Khan is being questioned regarding the sources of the donations and financial dealings linked to the trust, sources said. However, official confirmation regarding the interrogation is awaited. Khan and his son Abdullah Azam are both serving 10 year sentence in a PAN card duplication case.

ED team arrives at Rampur jail to question Azam Khan in money laundering case (ETV Bharat) Earlier, the ED questioned Samajwadi Party MLA Nasir Ahmed Khan for approximately seven hours in connection with the case. Additionally, Jauhar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Zahiruddin, Azam Khan's Chartered Accountant Deepak Goyal, and contractor Salim have also undergone questioning by the ED. On August 19, 2026, the ED conducted raids at 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur, and Delhi linked to the Jauhar Trust, Jauhar University, and Azam Khan. The agency is also investigating whether funds related to government contracts were diverted to the trust and the university.