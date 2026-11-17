ETV Bharat / state

On 64th Death Anniversary, Jaswant Garh In Arunachal Pradesh, Still Remembers The Valiant Soldier Who Fought Till The Last

Jaswant Singh Rawat was martyred while defending Indian positions against advancing Chinese forces in the Nuranang sector ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: More than six decades after his martyrdom, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s legacy lives on at Jaswant Garh near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, where his bravery during the 1962 Indo-China War continues to inspire generations of Indians.

On November 17, 1962, Jaswant Singh Rawat was martyred while defending Indian positions against advancing Chinese forces in the Nuranang sector. On his 64th death anniversary, the nation remembers his courage and devotion to the country.

During the 1962 Indo-China War, following the withdrawal of Indian troops from Tawang, the 4 Garhwal Rifles were deployed in the Nuranang sector to defend the strategic approaches towards Sela.

Jaswant Singh Rawat sustained fatal injuries during the fierce fighting and was martyred on November 17, 1962. (ETV Bharat)

On November 17, Chinese forces launched repeated attacks on Indian positions from different directions. Despite being outnumbered, Indian soldiers put up strong resistance.

Among those defending the positions were Lance Naik Jaswant Singh Rawat, Naik Trilok Singh Negi and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain.

As the fighting intensified, Chinese troops attempted to neutralise an Indian defensive position by deploying a machine gun near the company's left flank. Recognising the threat, the three soldiers decided to destroy the weapon.

Despite heavy enemy fire, they advanced towards the machine-gun position. Using grenades and engaging in close-range combat, they successfully silenced the weapon.

Several personal belongings and memorabilia associated with Jaswant Singh Rawat have been preserved at the memorial (ETV Bharat)

Their action played an important role in resisting the Chinese assault. However, Jaswant Singh Rawat sustained fatal injuries during the fierce fighting and was martyred on November 17, 1962.