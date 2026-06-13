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Jaspal Rana Death | Had Plans For Birthday On June 28: Family, Friends, Disciples Mourn Shooting Star And Dronacharya Coach

Athlete Manu Bhaker pays tribute to her coach late Jaspal Rana at his residence in Dehradun on Friday. ( PTI )

Dehradun: The untimely death of international shooting star and Indian shooting Dronacharya coach Jaspal Rana has left his family, friends, and disciples in deep shock.

Jaspal, 49, passed away on Friday (June 12, 2026) due to cardiac complications. Jaspal had promised to meet his family and friends on his birthday on June 28, but fate had other plans. But the academy where his voice once echoed amid the movement of players now wears a deserted look.

Jaspal's uncle Rajendra Singh Rana said that the ace shooter fell ill during Indian team's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. On reaching, he was taken to Max Hospital in Delhi. During medical examinations, doctors found blockages in the arteries of his heart and treatment was started immediately.

Jaspal Rana with the Dronacharya Award | File photo (ANI)

"No one thought the country would lose such a great player and coach so soon," Rajendra Singh Rana told ETV Bharat.

Reminiscing about him, he said that apart from his dedication to sports, Jaspal was also passionate about vintage vehicles. "He owned several old and vintage cars and personally took care of the vehicles and was deeply attached to them," the uncle said.