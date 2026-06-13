Jaspal Rana Death | Had Plans For Birthday On June 28: Family, Friends, Disciples Mourn Shooting Star And Dronacharya Coach
"A few days ago, I spoke to Jaspal on the phone ... He said, 'We will meet on June 28'," his friend told ETV Bharat.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Dehradun: The untimely death of international shooting star and Indian shooting Dronacharya coach Jaspal Rana has left his family, friends, and disciples in deep shock.
Jaspal, 49, passed away on Friday (June 12, 2026) due to cardiac complications. Jaspal had promised to meet his family and friends on his birthday on June 28, but fate had other plans. But the academy where his voice once echoed amid the movement of players now wears a deserted look.
Jaspal's uncle Rajendra Singh Rana said that the ace shooter fell ill during Indian team's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. On reaching, he was taken to Max Hospital in Delhi. During medical examinations, doctors found blockages in the arteries of his heart and treatment was started immediately.
"No one thought the country would lose such a great player and coach so soon," Rajendra Singh Rana told ETV Bharat.
Reminiscing about him, he said that apart from his dedication to sports, Jaspal was also passionate about vintage vehicles. "He owned several old and vintage cars and personally took care of the vehicles and was deeply attached to them," the uncle said.
One of Jaspal's close friends became emotional while recalling their last conversation. "A few days ago, I spoke to Jaspal Rana on the phone. During the conversation, he said, 'We will meet on June 28.' We never imagined that would be our last conversation," the friend said.
Players and disciples who arrived at the academy were also seen in tears. One of his trainees from Yamunanagar in Haryana said he immediately left for Dehradun after learning about Jaspal's death.
"He was not just a coach but a guru, guide, and source of inspiration. His teachings and discipline will remain with me throughout my life," the trainee said.
During his sporting career, Jaspal won several international medals for India and later earned recognition as a coach. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1994 and Padma Shri in 1997 for his contributions to Indian shooting when he brought four gold medals from Hiroshima (1994) and Doha (2006) Asian Games.
He was the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, when he brought 15 medals across four editions between 1994 and 2006. Under his guidance, many young shooters achieved success at the national and international levels. When he became national coach his trainee Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals, rare record as well unprecedented, in the Paris Olympics in 2024.
On Saturday, Bhaker took to social media and shared photos of her journey will Jaspal.
अपूरणीय क्षति 💔🕉️🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XiU38FFhmA— Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) June 13, 2026
"Irreparable loss", she wrote paired with a heartbreak emoji.
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Jaspal Rana, Asian Games Medallist And Manu Bhaker’s Coach, Passes Away At 49