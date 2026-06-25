Jashpur Police’s Helmet Awareness Drive Enters Golden Book Of World Records
The department received recognition during a ceremony held at the Jashpur Superintendent of Police’s office on Wednesday.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Jashpur: Jashpur Police has secured its name in the Golden Book of World Records after successfully organising public awareness meetings in 766 villages about the importance of helmets in a single day.
The department received recognition during a ceremony held at the Jashpur Superintendent of Police's office on Wednesday. Sonal Rajesh Sharma, State Head of the Golden Book of World Records, presented a certificate and medal to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Lal Umed Singh.
On June 24, 2026, public outreach meetings, or Jan Chaupals, were conducted in all the villages between 10 AM and 5 PM about the importance of wearing helmets, seat belts, and traffic rules. The campaign was launched by DIG and SSP Dr Lal Umed Singh in response to the rising number of road accidents in the district.
Throughout the campaign, two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers were encouraged to wear helmets, four-wheeler drivers to use seat belts, and not to drink and drive.
On April 18, over 10,000 people, including District Collector Rohit Vyas, SSP Lal Umed Singh, public representatives, government officials, and locals participated in the rally.
To expand the campaign’s reach, over 3,000 officials, employees, and prominent citizens, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, released video messages appealing to people to wear helmets. The messages were widely circulated on social media platforms.
As part of the drive, Jashpur Police also administered road safety pledges to over 60,000 people across the district. Citizens were informed that simple safety measures like wearing helmets and seat belts can save countless lives.
The campaign received \ support from nearly 5,000 "Police Mitans" (community police volunteers), who played a crucial role in spreading awareness and assisting with the organisation of village-level meetings. In addition, a police officer or employee has been designated as a safety officer for each village, tasked with promoting public safety and road safety awareness.
Several village councils also passed resolutions encouraging helmet use and prioritising road safety. The move is being seen as an important step towards social change.
Lal Umed Singh credited the success to the police department, district administration, panchayat representatives, Police Mitans, and the people of Jashpur. He said the accomplishment was "not just a record, but a mass movement aimed at reducing road accidents and saving lives."
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