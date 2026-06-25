ETV Bharat / state

Jashpur Police’s Helmet Awareness Drive Enters Golden Book Of World Records

Jashpur: Jashpur Police has secured its name in the Golden Book of World Records after successfully organising public awareness meetings in 766 villages about the importance of helmets in a single day.

The department received recognition during a ceremony held at the Jashpur Superintendent of Police's office on Wednesday. Sonal Rajesh Sharma, State Head of the Golden Book of World Records, presented a certificate and medal to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Lal Umed Singh.

On June 24, 2026, public outreach meetings, or Jan Chaupals, were conducted in all the villages between 10 AM and 5 PM about the importance of wearing helmets, seat belts, and traffic rules. The campaign was launched by DIG and SSP Dr Lal Umed Singh in response to the rising number of road accidents in the district.

Jashpur Police’s Helmet Awareness Drive Enters Golden Book Of World Records (ETV Bharat)

Throughout the campaign, two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers were encouraged to wear helmets, four-wheeler drivers to use seat belts, and not to drink and drive.