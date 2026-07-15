Man Beats Daughter-In-Law To Death After Accusing Her Of Practising 'Witchcraft' In Chhattisgarh
The father-in-law accused her of causing deaths in his family and attacked her with a stick
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Jashpur: A woman was beaten to death by her father-in-law after he suspected her of practising 'witchcraft' in Pathalgaon area in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
According to police, Sukhsingh Rathiya, a resident of Dungarjor village in Pathalgaon, suspected his daughter-in-law of having a role in the deaths of three members of his family.
On Monday morning, Sukhsingh Rathiya entered the house of his daughter-in-law Navina Rathiya, who lives next door.
He accused Navina of causing the death of three members of his family and blamed her for practising witchcraft.
When Navina protested against the allegations, Sukhsingh got angry and picked up a stick kept nearby.
He attacked her with the stick. Navina died on the spot due to serious head injuries.
The Pathalgaon police reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem.
They also arrested Sukhsingh, who was hiding in his house after the crime.
Dhruvesh Jaiswal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, told ETV Bharat, "Sukhsingh Rathiya suspected Navina of being a 'witch' and practising black magic. Sukhsingh beat her to death with a stick. He has been booked on murder charges. The investigators and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot. He is being produced in court. The accused has admitted to his crime."
According to the villagers, Sukhsingh's mother, brother and grandson had died due to various illnesses in recent years.
"He held his daughter-in-law responsible for these deaths. The accused had a superstition that Navina practised witchcraft, and because of that, their family members had fallen ill and died. He continued to hold this unverified grudge against Navina and would often argue with her," the villagers said.
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