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Man Beats Daughter-In-Law To Death After Accusing Her Of Practising 'Witchcraft' In Chhattisgarh

The murder took place in Pathalgaon area in Chhattisgarh ( ETV bharat )

Jashpur: A woman was beaten to death by her father-in-law after he suspected her of practising 'witchcraft' in Pathalgaon area in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to police, Sukhsingh Rathiya, a resident of Dungarjor village in Pathalgaon, suspected his daughter-in-law of having a role in the deaths of three members of his family.

On Monday morning, Sukhsingh Rathiya entered the house of his daughter-in-law Navina Rathiya, who lives next door.

He accused Navina of causing the death of three members of his family and blamed her for practising witchcraft.

When Navina protested against the allegations, Sukhsingh got angry and picked up a stick kept nearby.

He attacked her with the stick. Navina died on the spot due to serious head injuries.