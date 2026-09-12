Karnataka Minister Jarakiholi Challenges ED To Prove 40% Stake In African Gold Firm
On allegations of bribery in the PWD, Satish Jarkiholi said the agency had only expressed suspicion and that the allegations should first be investigated.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi has challenged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prove its allegation that he holds a 40% stake in an African gold mining company.
Speaking at his Bengaluru residence, Satish Jarkiholi said the ED's press release referred to alleged investments and matters related to the Public Works Department (PWD), but nothing had been established yet.
"If they have evidence of a 40% stake, let them prove it," the Karnataka PWD Minister said, adding that he was ready to appear before the agency and provide clarifications if summoned.
"Their press note speaks of suspicion. Nothing is finalised yet. Let them issue a notice and summon us. We will go and present our documents and clarify everything," he said.
On allegations of bribery in the PWD, Satish Jarkiholi said the agency had only expressed suspicion and that the allegations should first be investigated.
Asked whether the ED action could cause political damage, he said it would, but added that the people were the "ultimate court".
Enforcement Directorate boasting this. No chargesheet. No trial. Just character assassination in public. This does not happen in any other Country. Please think for yourself. pic.twitter.com/EcuxqeBwWk— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 11, 2026
Satish Jarkiholi also said he knew who had filed the complaint with the ED and that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who would handle it.
Reacting to former liquor baron Vijay Mallya's post on X expressing support for him, Jarkiholi simply said, "I thank him."
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