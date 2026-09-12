ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Jarakiholi Challenges ED To Prove 40% Stake In African Gold Firm

Satish Jarkiholi said the ED's press release referred to alleged investments and matters related to the Public Works Department (PWD), but nothing had been established yet. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi has challenged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prove its allegation that he holds a 40% stake in an African gold mining company.

Speaking at his Bengaluru residence, Satish Jarkiholi said the ED's press release referred to alleged investments and matters related to the Public Works Department (PWD), but nothing had been established yet.

"If they have evidence of a 40% stake, let them prove it," the Karnataka PWD Minister said, adding that he was ready to appear before the agency and provide clarifications if summoned.

"Their press note speaks of suspicion. Nothing is finalised yet. Let them issue a notice and summon us. We will go and present our documents and clarify everything," he said.

On allegations of bribery in the PWD, Satish Jarkiholi said the agency had only expressed suspicion and that the allegations should first be investigated.