ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Writes To CJI, Seeks Urgent Appointment Of Successor To HC Chief Justice M S Sonak

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the Supreme Court Collegium to urgently recommend a successor to High Court Chief Justice M S Sonak, who is due to retire on November 27.

In a letter to the CJI and judges of the Collegium, Soren said prolonged interim arrangements could create uncertainty within the judicial establishment. The CM said frequent transitions disrupt administrative continuity and institutional planning in the high court.

Soren also sought a stable judicial leadership in the Jharkhand High Court to maintain public confidence in the justice delivery system.

“Without the Collegium's immediate action, the High Court of Jharkhand faces the prospect of yet another interim Acting Chief Justice arrangement… I hope it (the Collegium) will not disagree with me that the office of the Chief Justice is central to the administrative and judicial functioning of a high court,” he said in the letter.

“… As the head of the state government, I am compelled to draw your attention to the fact that an incoming Chief Justice has not been designated nor has any Hon’ble Justice been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court in advance… on the superannuation of Hon'ble Chief Justice M S Sonak on November 27, 2026,” Soren said.

Prior to the appointment of the incumbent Chief Justice on January 9, the high court has been “adorned by four Chief Justices since the superannuation of Justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022… one of His Lordships having a term of a fortnight”, the chief minister said in his letter to the CJI.