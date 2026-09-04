ETV Bharat / state

Jarange Refuses To Call Off Hunger Strike, Urges Marathas To Apply For Kunbi Certificates

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday refused to call off his indefinite hunger strike and urged members of the community to start applying for Kunbi caste certificates, after his talks with a delegation of Maharashtra ministers and legislators yielded no results.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in the district for the past six days, demanding reservation for the Marathas. A government delegation of Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant, MLC Prasad Lad, and MLA Makarand Patil met Jarange.

Vikhe Patil, who appealed to Jarange to end or postpone his fast in view of his deteriorating health, said the government was committed to resolving the issues of the Maratha community. The government had traced around 58 lakh Kunbi records and would expedite the issuance of Kunbi certificates. Nodal officers would be appointed to monitor the process and address difficulties faced by applicants, he said.

Jarange did not relent, but following the meeting, he appealed to Marathas to start submitting applications for Kunbi certificates from September 4, particularly on the basis of records traced in the Hyderabad Gazette.