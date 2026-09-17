ETV Bharat / state

Jarange Calls Off 20-Day-Old Fast, Gives Three Months’ ‘Ultimatum’ To Govt

Beed: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday called off his 20-day-old fast, and warned the Maharashtra Government that he would take the protest to Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not considered in three months.

Jarange made the announcement after talks with a government delegation which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Dada Bhuse, MLC Prasad Lad and MLA Suresh Dhas and senior officials, at Patoda in Beed district.

The development came days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government won’t tolerate any intimidating tactics and questioned the timing of the agitation during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

During their meeting with Jarange in Patoda, where the activist had halted on the way to Mumbai, the delegation members informed him about the steps initiated by the state government for the Maratha quota.

Vikhe Patil suggested that Jarange should depute three representatives to monitor the progress of official work for considering his demands.

“It will take around three-four months to act on the Kolhapur and Satara gazette after a written comment is received from the advocate general,” the minister said, and urged Jarange to call off his hunger strike.