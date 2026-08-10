ETV Bharat / state

Watch | Japanese Woman Immerses Husband's Ashes In Saryu River In Bageshwar

Miyako Ketlet, who lives in Japan, arrived in Bageshwar with her husband Robert Ketlet's ashes. Robert, an American professor of English, had an emotional and spiritual connection with Bageshwar. Before his death, he had expressed his wish that his ashes be immersed in the Saryu River.

Bageshwar: A Japanese woman travelled to Bageshwar in Uttarakhand carrying her late husband's ashes to fulfil his final wish of having them immersed in the sacred Saryu River.

After his death, Miyako travelled from Japan to Bageshwar and performed the last rites according to Hindu rituals and prayers that went on for 45 minutes. Robert Ketlet, first visited Bageshwar in 2005 where he met Miyako, also an English professor in Japan, during a yoga and spiritual retreat in the city.

Miyako invited Robert to move to Japan and work there as an English professor. At her request, Robert moved to Japan in 2007 and settled there. When Robert returned to Bageshwar with Miyako in 2007, he introduced her to the town and its beauty. Robert and Miyako married in 2009 and lived together in Japan.

In 2022, Robert suffered a brain haemorrhage and after a long treatment he died. During the final rites, priests and her family members were in attendance.