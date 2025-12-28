ETV Bharat / state

Locals Misbehave With Japanese Tourists At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat, Probe On

Varanasi: A few locals allegedly misbehaved with Japanese tourists at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The tourists had arrived at the ghat wearing Christmas hats when some locals abused them. The tourists could be seen pleading with the locals but the latter continued to scold him, said eyewitnesses.

The tourists included a few women. As per reports, some people at the ghat began protesting the tourists' presence there and tried to drive them away. "Some people began shouting at the tourists one of whom folded his hands pleading to spare them. But despite this, people continued to scold him. Someone filmed the incident, which brought the matter to the attention of the police," said a police officer. According to the police, no one has filed a complaint in this regard yet.