Locals Misbehave With Japanese Tourists At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat, Probe On
Police have started a probe even as no complaint has yet been filed in this regard.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 10:54 PM IST
Varanasi: A few locals allegedly misbehaved with Japanese tourists at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat.
The tourists had arrived at the ghat wearing Christmas hats when some locals abused them. The tourists could be seen pleading with the locals but the latter continued to scold him, said eyewitnesses.
The tourists included a few women. As per reports, some people at the ghat began protesting the tourists' presence there and tried to drive them away. "Some people began shouting at the tourists one of whom folded his hands pleading to spare them. But despite this, people continued to scold him. Someone filmed the incident, which brought the matter to the attention of the police," said a police officer. According to the police, no one has filed a complaint in this regard yet.
ACP Atul Anjan stated that the video of the incident has been taken into account and a local team has engaged to investigate it. "There was a misunderstanding between the two parties. Both parties later apologized to each other. It is unclear what the dispute was about. If the investigation reveals any facts, action will be taken," he said.
The Samajwadi Party raised questions about the incident and targeted the state government stating, "These are the ill effects of the BJP government."
