Japanese Saint Bala Kumbh Puri Maharaj To Propagate Sanatan Dharma

The Japanese saint, Takayuki Hoshi, now known as Bala Kumbh Muni, officially received his title of Mahamandaleshwar. Born in Tokyo, Japan, the 41-year-old Takayuki has now become Bala Kumbh Puri Maharaj following his elevation to the rank of Mahamandaleshwar. Dozens of disciples also travelled from Japan to participate in their guru's significant Pattabhishek ceremony.

His official coronation took place within the hallowed grounds of the Niranjani Akhara, a significant event after which he formally assumed the esteemed title of Mahamandaleshwar.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, lauded Bala Kumbh Muni as a deeply spiritual saint. He noted that Bala Kumbh Muni actively propagates religion and spirituality to people through the temples and ashrams he established in Tokyo.

Puri further emphasised that Swami Bala Kumbh Muni Maharaj is a learned saint who made the transition from Buddhism to embrace Sanatan Dharma. He boasts a following of two and a half thousand disciples, eighty of whom participated in the Sanatan Dharma program. These disciples, inspired by their leader, plan to preach the principles of Sanatan Dharma not only in Japan but across the entire world.

After becoming Mahamandaleshwar, the Saint plans to give a new direction to the propagation of Sanatan traditions in the country and abroad under the name of Swami Bala Kumbh Puri. He appealed to Bala Kumbh Puri Maharaj that he would teach his disciples the culture and civilisation of Sanatan Dharma, so that they too can propagate Sanatan Dharma throughout the world.

According to Japanese saint Takayuki, he visited India about 20 years ago and was very impressed by seeing the traditional culture here. After that, he took Sannyas and became Bala Kumbh Guru Muni. He also built a temple at his house in Tokyo. Now his plan is to build an ashram in Uttarakhand where he can live.

Bala Kumbh Muni also performed Jalabhishek in the Lord Shiva temple located in Rishikesh. During that time, many of his followers also came with him. At the same time, Puri announced that soon Bala Kumbh Muni will be made the Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar.

Bala Kumbh Muni's associate, Ramesh Sharma, said that 15 years ago, Bala Kumbh Muni Maharaj adopted Sanatan Dharma. Before that, he was in Buddhism.