Jantar Mantar To Taj Mahal: Jammu Kashmir's First 'Waste To Wonders' Park Opened For Public
Jammu's Waste to Wonder Park, featuring iconic monument replicas made from scrap, was inaugurated at Tawi Riverfront. Reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Jammu: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir has added a new attraction for tourists and locals with the opening of the Waste to Wonder Park, where replicas of iconic monuments such as Jantar Mantar, the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Unity have been created using scrap materials.
The park, named Tawi Wonderland, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday. The Rs 11-crore project on the Tawi riverfront is expected to boost tourism by offering a blend of art, sustainability and recreation for visitors, pilgrims and locals.
According to officials, the monuments in the park are made of discarded material like automobile scrap, tires, metals, and other waste.
“It is built at a cost of around Rs 11 crore by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), and we are hopeful that it will boost tourism in Jammu city,” they said.
The park features replicas of about 13 national and international monuments, including the Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Eiffel Tower, Statue of Unity, Colosseum of Rome, White House, Great Sphinx of Giza, Taktsang Monastery (Bhutan), Hawa Mahal (Rajasthan), Jantar Mantar (New Delhi), Todai-Ji Temple (Japan), and two monuments from Jammu and Kashmir—the world’s highest railway arch bridge, Chenab Bridge, and Akhnoor Fort.
Situated on the right bank of the Tawi River in the Bhagwati Nagar area, people will find various food stalls primarily offering Dogra cuisine.
Previously, Jammu City offered attractions such as Bahu Fort, Bagh-e-Bahu, and Maharaja Hari Singh Park for visitors to enjoy. However, the JSCL’s Tawi Riverfront, ‘Tawi Wonderland,’ and the boating facility on an artificial lake in the river are exciting new additions.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Waste to Wonder Park, Chief Minister Abdullah said he had no idea such a magnificent park had been created, not only for the people of Jammu but also for tourists and pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi.
“We have always aimed to provide Jammu with attractions that put the city on the tourism map, and I believe the Tawi Riverfront is the perfect place to achieve this. I congratulate my colleagues from the Jammu Smart City and Urban Development Department for creating the Wonder Park,” he said.
Abdullah praised the makers of the park for bringing replicas of national and international monuments to a single place.
The CM said that before the creation of this park, the land was being used for waste disposal. “It became possible because of the efforts of Jammu smart city officials led by Devansh Yadav and his team,” he added.
He asked people to enjoy the park but not write their names, which has become a habit of many people. “In Gulmarg, we have seen names of people written inside the Gandola and yesterday I saw names of people and their mobile numbers written on stones in Pir Ki Gali on Mughal road as if they have put their marriage proposal there,” Abdullah added.
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