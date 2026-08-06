ETV Bharat / state

Jantar Mantar To Taj Mahal: Jammu Kashmir's First 'Waste To Wonders' Park Opened For Public

Jammu: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir has added a new attraction for tourists and locals with the opening of the Waste to Wonder Park, where replicas of iconic monuments such as Jantar Mantar, the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Unity have been created using scrap materials.

The park, named Tawi Wonderland, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday. The Rs 11-crore project on the Tawi riverfront is expected to boost tourism by offering a blend of art, sustainability and recreation for visitors, pilgrims and locals.

According to officials, the monuments in the park are made of discarded material like automobile scrap, tires, metals, and other waste.

“It is built at a cost of around Rs 11 crore by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), and we are hopeful that it will boost tourism in Jammu city,” they said.

A replica of Taj Mahal at Tawi Wonderland park in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

The park features replicas of about 13 national and international monuments, including the Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Eiffel Tower, Statue of Unity, Colosseum of Rome, White House, Great Sphinx of Giza, Taktsang Monastery (Bhutan), Hawa Mahal (Rajasthan), Jantar Mantar (New Delhi), Todai-Ji Temple (Japan), and two monuments from Jammu and Kashmir—the world’s highest railway arch bridge, Chenab Bridge, and Akhnoor Fort.