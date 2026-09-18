JD (U) Legislators, Leaders Advocate For Nishant Kumar As Bihar CM
The leaders said Nishant is qualified and is leading the party from the front, reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Patna: Several leaders of Janata Dal (United) on Friday expressed their desire to see Nishant Kumar (son of former CM Nitish Kumar) as the Chief Minister of Bihar.
A meeting of the party was held at the Patna State Office where information related to legislative work was shared and several important issues were discussed. However, before the meeting, the leaders once again strongly expressed their desire for Nishant Kumar to be the state's Chief Minister.
Speaking to reporters, JDU MLA Vinay Chaudhary, who represents Benipur said Nishant has leadership qualities and will one day lead Bihar. Chaudhary stated all party leaders and workers want Nishant to become the Chief Minister. "We workers certainly want Nishant to be the Chief Minister. There is no doubt about it. Nishant is now a leader," he said.
Minister Leshi Singh said Nishant is leading the party. "As far as the qualifications for the post of Chief Minister are concerned, he is not only qualified but super-qualified. He will definitely lead Bihar in the future," Leshi said.
JD (U) MLA from Barauli, Manjeet Kumar Singh, also said that Nishant is the future of the party and "we want him to lead Bihar". He said, "Nishant ji is our leader. He has the ability to lead. Every JD (U) worker wants him to lead Bihar in the future," he said.
However, the party's chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar hesitated slightly said said Nishant has leadership capabilities and is already leading the party. "As for Chief Minister, the NDA is currently in power and Shravan Kumar is the leader of the JD (U) legislative party,' he said.
"Nishant Kumar has become the party's universally accepted leader. Everyone has accepted him. As far as the government is concerned, the government is currently with the NDA, but he is the one who manages the party", Neeraj said while refraining from advocating for Nishant as the Chief Minister.
On the question of changing the party's name, several MLAs and MLCs said Nitish Kumar means JD (U), and JD (U) means Nitish Kumar. "Therefore, if the party is named after Nitish Kumar, nothing could be better. In fact, acting president Sanjay Jha has suggested that the party's name be changed to Janata Dal Nitish, said a party legislator.
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