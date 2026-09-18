ETV Bharat / state

JD (U) Legislators, Leaders Advocate For Nishant Kumar As Bihar CM

Patna: Several leaders of Janata Dal (United) on Friday expressed their desire to see Nishant Kumar (son of former CM Nitish Kumar) as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

A meeting of the party was held at the Patna State Office where information related to legislative work was shared and several important issues were discussed. However, before the meeting, the leaders once again strongly expressed their desire for Nishant Kumar to be the state's Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, JDU MLA Vinay Chaudhary, who represents Benipur said Nishant has leadership qualities and will one day lead Bihar. Chaudhary stated all party leaders and workers want Nishant to become the Chief Minister. "We workers certainly want Nishant to be the Chief Minister. There is no doubt about it. Nishant is now a leader," he said.

Minister Leshi Singh said Nishant is leading the party. "As far as the qualifications for the post of Chief Minister are concerned, he is not only qualified but super-qualified. He will definitely lead Bihar in the future," Leshi said.