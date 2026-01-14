Supreme Court to Hear Jana Nayagan Censorship Dispute On January 15
Chennai: The Supreme Court will hear the appeal against the Madras High Court’s stay order in the Jana Nayagan film censorship case on January 15.
The production company applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, on December 18, 2025. The CBFC accepted the application on December 19.
On December 22, the examining committee viewed the film and informed the producers that a U/A 16+ certificate could be granted if certain scenes were modified. Accepting the suggestion, the production house removed the specified scenes and made the required changes, resubmitting the film to the committee on December 24.
Subsequently, on December 29, the examining committee informed the producers that it had decided to grant a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan. However, attempts to upload the film’s details on the CBFC website to obtain the certificate were unsuccessful. The production company then informed the CBFC via email on December 31 and January 1, but received no response.
On January 5, the CBFC Chairman informed the filmmakers that the film would be referred to a revising committee for re-examination, citing concerns related to scenes allegedly hurting religious sentiments and the emblem of the security forces.
Challenging this decision, the filmmakers approached the Madras High Court, arguing that the referral to a revising committee was unjustified, especially after the examining committee had already approved the film for a U/A 16+ certificate following modifications.
During the hearing, the Central Government contended that the CBFC Chairman had recommended the review based on a complaint from one of the revising committee members who had viewed the film. The government also stated that the Chairman had the authority to take such a decision independently.
The single judge, however, ruled that since a U/A 16+ certificate had already been approved after adequate changes, the Chairman’s decision to refer the film for another review was invalid and accordingly quashed the order. The Central Government immediately challenged this ruling before a division bench of the High Court.
On January 9, the Chief Justice-led bench observed that the single judge had passed the order without giving the CBFC sufficient time to respond and granted an interim stay on the earlier judgment.
Following the stay on the issuance of the censor certificate, the filmmakers moved the Supreme Court. A caveat petition has also been filed on behalf of the CBFC.
Although the case was expected to be listed before the Supreme Court on January 13, it did not come up for hearing. While it was initially anticipated that the matter would be listed on January 19, it has now been confirmed that the hearing will take place on January 15.
