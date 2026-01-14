ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court to Hear Jana Nayagan Censorship Dispute On January 15

Chennai: The Supreme Court will hear the appeal against the Madras High Court’s stay order in the Jana Nayagan film censorship case on January 15.

The production company applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, on December 18, 2025. The CBFC accepted the application on December 19.

On December 22, the examining committee viewed the film and informed the producers that a U/A 16+ certificate could be granted if certain scenes were modified. Accepting the suggestion, the production house removed the specified scenes and made the required changes, resubmitting the film to the committee on December 24.

Subsequently, on December 29, the examining committee informed the producers that it had decided to grant a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan. However, attempts to upload the film’s details on the CBFC website to obtain the certificate were unsuccessful. The production company then informed the CBFC via email on December 31 and January 1, but received no response.

On January 5, the CBFC Chairman informed the filmmakers that the film would be referred to a revising committee for re-examination, citing concerns related to scenes allegedly hurting religious sentiments and the emblem of the security forces.

Challenging this decision, the filmmakers approached the Madras High Court, arguing that the referral to a revising committee was unjustified, especially after the examining committee had already approved the film for a U/A 16+ certificate following modifications.