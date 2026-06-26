ETV Bharat / state

'Jananayagan' Film Producer Venkata Narayana Appointed As Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative For Delhi

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the appointment of K. Venkata Narayana as the state government's Special Representative in Delhi.

In a government order issued regarding this appointment, it was stated: "K. Venkata Narayana is appointed as the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in Delhi. He will hold this temporary post for a period of one year, effective from the date he assumes office. The terms and conditions of this appointment will be issued separately."

It is worth noting that K. Venkata Narayana is the producer of the movie 'Jananayagan', which has been described as the last film of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay.