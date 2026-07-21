Fan Frenzy: 'Jananayagan' Fever Drives T-Shirt Boom In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur Ahead of Film’s Global Release
Tiruppur witnesses rise in demand of ‘Jananayagan' T-shirts ahead of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's film release.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Tiruppur: The knitwear industry in Tiruppur is witnessing a spike in demand as thousands of special ‘Jananayagan' T-shirts are being made in anticipation of the worldwide release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s film on July 23.
Fan clubs, theaters, and retailers are placing large orders. Over 70 manufacturers are now involved in production since demand for fan merchandise has spread beyond Tamil Nadu to other states and international markets.
The film was originally set to release during the Pongal festival last January. At that time, Vijay was actively campaigning for the legislative assembly election. However, the release was postponed due to censorship issues, and some speculated that political reasons might have influenced the delay.
Many of Vijay's fans expressed disappointment on social media, urging that the film should debut after May so the title card could display "Chief Minister Vijay." Now that Vijay has taken office as Chief Minister, Jananayagan is scheduled for release on July 23.
Fans view this as Vijay's final film, and they are making elaborate plans to celebrate the release like a festival. Tiruppur-based manufacturers have received thousands of orders for customised T-shirts from fan clubs, cinemas, and retailers.
As India’s top knitwear manufacturing hub, Tiruppur is seeing an extraordinary response. Industry sources say that while major film releases usually involve one or two manufacturers for promotional T-shirts, over 70 companies are currently producing Jananayagan T-shirts to meet the rising demand.
In addition to fan clubs, several cinemas have placed large orders to sell T-shirts on their premises. Manufacturers are also receiving a steady stream of online orders from other states and international markets.
Printing and garment manufacturing units throughout Tiruppur have been operating at full capacity recently to keep up with the increased demand. Sakthivel, a knitwear manufacturer from Tiruppur, said, "Our company alone has produced over 25,000 ‘Jananayagan’ T-shirts so far. Since we expect sales to remain high for at least a week after the film's release, new orders keep coming in, and we are increasing production accordingly."
The T-shirts feature stills from ‘Jananayagan’, various looks of Vijay, and slogans like ‘Chief Minister Vijay’, ‘Thalapathy’, and ‘Jananayagan’, along with colorful graphic designs. Manufacturers are thrilled that these T-shirts have received such a strong market response ahead of the film's release.
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