ETV Bharat / state

Fan Frenzy: 'Jananayagan' Fever Drives T-Shirt Boom In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur Ahead of Film’s Global Release

Tiruppur: The knitwear industry in Tiruppur is witnessing a spike in demand as thousands of special ‘Jananayagan' T-shirts are being made in anticipation of the worldwide release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s film on July 23.

Fan clubs, theaters, and retailers are placing large orders. Over 70 manufacturers are now involved in production since demand for fan merchandise has spread beyond Tamil Nadu to other states and international markets.

The film was originally set to release during the Pongal festival last January. At that time, Vijay was actively campaigning for the legislative assembly election. However, the release was postponed due to censorship issues, and some speculated that political reasons might have influenced the delay.

Many of Vijay's fans expressed disappointment on social media, urging that the film should debut after May so the title card could display "Chief Minister Vijay." Now that Vijay has taken office as Chief Minister, Jananayagan is scheduled for release on July 23.

Fans view this as Vijay's final film, and they are making elaborate plans to celebrate the release like a festival. Tiruppur-based manufacturers have received thousands of orders for customised T-shirts from fan clubs, cinemas, and retailers.