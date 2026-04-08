Janakpuri Biker Death: Delhi Court Rejects Accused's Plea Alleging 'Illegal' Detention
Judicial Magistrate Harjot rejected the contention raised by the accused sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, claiming the accused was unlawfully detained on February 6, 2026
By PTI
Published : April 8, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday dismissed the plea of an accused sub-contractor who alleged illegal detention by police in the Janakpuri biker-death case, saying the claim was not supported by any credible material on record.
The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani, who worked as an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank. Dhyani died on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit that was allegedly left open during Delhi Jal Board works in the Janakpuri area.
Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla rejected the contention raised by the accused sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, who claimed he was unlawfully detained on February 6, 2026, a day prior to his officially recorded arrest.
In the order, the court said, "The material placed on record, including CCTV footage of the front gate, arrest memo, GD entries and the CDR record, cumulatively establishes that the accused was not illegally detained and that his apprehension and subsequent arrest were effected on February 7, 2026, in the normal course of investigation”.
The court noted that the issue was examined in detail, considering its bearing on the fundamental right to life and personal liberty, and multiple directions were issued to ascertain the factual position, including the production of CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and official police records.
The court said the evidence on record established that the location of the accused on the morning of February 7, 2026, was reflected in Janakpuri, which prima facie contradicted his claim of illegal detention a day earlier.
"The reliance placed upon alleged media reports or newspaper publications regarding the date or time of arrest is wholly misplaced, as such material cannot be treated as admissible evidence for adjudication of the present issue," the magistrate said.
The court also declined the request for further directions to preserve and examine CCTV footage, noting that courts are not expected to undertake "fishing and roving inquiry" in the absence of foundational material supporting such allegations.
"In view of the entire sequence of orders, directions issued, reports received, and material placed on record, this court finds that the contention of the applicant regarding illegal detention/arrest is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed," the court said.
On the issue of non-installation or non-functioning of CCTV cameras at certain parts of the police station, the court termed it an administrative matter, while expressing expectation that authorities would take appropriate steps in accordance with law and directions of the Supreme Court.
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