ETV Bharat / state

Janakpuri Biker Death: Delhi Court Rejects Accused's Plea Alleging 'Illegal' Detention

A motorcycle lies inside a deep construction pit in Janakpuri after a 25-year-old rider allegedly fell into an uncovered trench during the night, early Friday, February 6, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday dismissed the plea of an accused sub-contractor who alleged illegal detention by police in the Janakpuri biker-death case, saying the claim was not supported by any credible material on record.

The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani, who worked as an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank. Dhyani died on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit that was allegedly left open during Delhi Jal Board works in the Janakpuri area.

Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla rejected the contention raised by the accused sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, who claimed he was unlawfully detained on February 6, 2026, a day prior to his officially recorded arrest.

In the order, the court said, "The material placed on record, including CCTV footage of the front gate, arrest memo, GD entries and the CDR record, cumulatively establishes that the accused was not illegally detained and that his apprehension and subsequent arrest were effected on February 7, 2026, in the normal course of investigation”.

The court noted that the issue was examined in detail, considering its bearing on the fundamental right to life and personal liberty, and multiple directions were issued to ascertain the factual position, including the production of CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and official police records.