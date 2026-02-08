ETV Bharat / state

Janakpuri Accident: Delhi Police Detain Man From UP's Firozabad

File photo of a motorcycle lying in a deep construction pit in Janakpuri after a 25-year-old rider allegedly fell into an uncovered trench ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained a man over the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area of West Delhi.

Police said Yogesh (23), was apprehended in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He will later be brought to Delhi for questioning, and if needed, a formal arrest will be made. The accused was present at the spot of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the sub-contractor about the accident but then fled the spot.

Yogesh worked for sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday. According to police, the sub-contractor was notified of the accident at night but did nothing to assist the motorcyclist.

Police investigation revealed that a family was passing by when 25-year-old, Kamal, fell into the pit, and the family informed the security guard present at the spot.

Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was then informed at 12:22 am. Rajesh came to the scene but did not investigate the pit, police said. The incident occurred near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School, on Professor Jogender Singh Marg on February 5.