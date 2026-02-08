Janakpuri Accident: Delhi Police Detain Man From UP's Firozabad
The accused was present at the spot of the mishap. He informed the sub-contractor but then fled the spot.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained a man over the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area of West Delhi.
Police said Yogesh (23), was apprehended in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He will later be brought to Delhi for questioning, and if needed, a formal arrest will be made. The accused was present at the spot of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the sub-contractor about the accident but then fled the spot.
Yogesh worked for sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday. According to police, the sub-contractor was notified of the accident at night but did nothing to assist the motorcyclist.
Police investigation revealed that a family was passing by when 25-year-old, Kamal, fell into the pit, and the family informed the security guard present at the spot.
Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was then informed at 12:22 am. Rajesh came to the scene but did not investigate the pit, police said. The incident occurred near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School, on Professor Jogender Singh Marg on February 5.
According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site, and no security guard had been deployed. The FIR states that the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.
When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle, lying inside a pit measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and around 14 feet in depth. The pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of road work.
The injured man was pulled from the pit by the fire brigade and transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, the hospital later informed police that "the patient brought by PCR has been declared dead.
Quoting the medical report, the FIR stated, "Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead."
Also Read
Janakpuri Accident: Pits Filled Overnight, Delhi Minister Visits Site Saturday Morning